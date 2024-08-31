The Indian Paralympics contingent at the Paris 2024 Games has been in great touch. On Friday, Indians returned with four medals as expectations are high from the contingent. Even when not winning medals, the Indian stars have been turning heads with their good show. Badminton star Sivarajan Solaimalai is one among them. In a men's singles SH6 group play stage match against Hong Kong's Man Kai Chu, the Indian player produced some brilliant shots that has gone viral around the world.

In one of the videos, which has been widely shared, the duo can be seen engaged in a great rally. Both the players produced some awe-inspiring shots.

Indian para shuttlers displayed exceptional performances on Day 3 of the Paralympic Badminton event, with several athletes advancing to the next stages of the competition.

Badminton, #ParisParalympics: WHAT A GET THAT FROM SIVARAJAN SOLAIMALAI IN THE MEN'S SINGLES SH6 ENCOUNTER AGAINST TOKYOChu Man Kai!



Courtesy: Paralympics Games YT page..



Both Siva & Chu! pic.twitter.com/9Uanuy4wav — Vishank Razdan (@VishankRazdan) August 30, 2024

Unbelievable



Chu Man Kai and Sivarajan Solaimalai are pulling off shots that are nothing short of extraordinary!! Bravo!! https://t.co/nD9XOFd3oT — Silly Squad (@squadsilly10) August 30, 2024

Unbelievable stuff from Sivarajan Solaimalai



That save was much unreal..........!!! pic.twitter.com/bXaPMpKWxM — Suyash (@Freaky63982643) August 30, 2024

In the men's SL3 category, Kumar Nitesh showcased his dominance with a commanding win over China's Yang Jianyuan. The India No. 1 secured a straight-sets victory with a scoreline of 21-5, 21-11, further solidifying his position in the tournament.

In the SL4 category, Suhas L Yathiraj put on a thrilling show against Korea's Shin Kyung Hwan. The first set was tightly contested, with little to separate the two competitors. However, Suhas gained an early lead in the second set and maintained it, demonstrating exceptional talent to clinch the match with scores of 26-24, 21-14.

The women's category also saw strong performances, with Thulsimathi Murugesan booking her spot in the semifinals after an impressive victory over Portugal's Beatriz Monterio. Thulsimathi won in straight sets with a scoreline of 21-12, 21-8. Nithya Sre also made her mark, defeating Chinese Taipei's Cai Yi-Lin in straight sets, 21-12, 21-19.

However, the day wasn't without its challenges. Mansi Joshi fought valiantly in the SL3 women's category against Ukraine's Oksana Kozyna but fell short in a hard-fought three-set match. The final score read 21-10, 15-21, 21-23, ending her Paralympic campaign. In the men's SL3 category, Manoj Sarkar faced a tough opponent in Thailand's Mongkhon Bunsun and was defeated in straight sets, 19-21, 8-21. Palak Kohli also went down fighting against Indonesia's Leani Ratri Oktila, with scores of 21-18, 5-21, 13-21.

Advertisement

As the Paris Paralympics continue, India's athletes remain focused and determined, with more events lined up in the coming days.

This year, India has sent its largest Paralympics contingent ever, comprising 84 athletes across 12 sports, a testament to the country's expanding para-sports ecosystem. India's participation in the Paris 2024 Paralympics marks not only an increase in numbers but also in medal hopes, as the nation aims to surpass its previous achievements in Tokyo.

Tokyo 2020 was India's most successful Paralympic Games, with the country winning 19 medals, including five golds, eight silver and six bronzes.

With ANI inputs

Advertisement