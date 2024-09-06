London Games bronze medallist shooter and India's Chef de Mission at the Paris Olympics, Gagan Narang on Friday heaped praise on the country's para athletes for their performance in the ongoing Paralympics. The Indian Paralympic contingent has already bagged a record 25 medals in this edition of the quadrennial showpiece with 5 gold, 9 silver and 11 bronze and is currently placed at the 16th position in the medal tally. When asked about his analysis of the Paris Olympic Games, the former shooter said he hasn't done it yet.

"I haven't done my analysis of the Paris Olympics yet, everybody has spoken about it. But the most important thing right now is that in the Paralympics we are performing well, we are on the 16th position today.

"A fantastic effort by our Paralympians. They surpassed the Tokyo Paralympics medal tally, looking forward for more medals," Narang told PTI Videos on the sidelines of the Media Photojournalist Trust's photo exhibition event at the Press Club of India.

Narang also shared his thoughts on his love for photography and expressed his admiration for the photos he saw at the exhibition.

"Fantastic exhibition indeed, photographers are lifeline of journalism. They give us a perspective and no AI (Artificial Intelligence) can replace them. I wish, pray and help the association to do this function every year. Fantastic effort and great pictures," he concluded.

