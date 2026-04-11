Pakistan spinner Usman Tariq continues to remain a huge mystery for his strange style of bowling. The off-spinner, with his unique stop-and-pause side-arm action, has been a huge trouble for batters. His bowling became a huge talking point during the 2026 T20 World Cup. Fans and experts came up with divided opinions on his bowling style. As India were set to face Pakistan in the group-stage game of the tournament, spin great Ravichandran Ashwin had given them a different way of facing the bowler. He had advised the Indian batters to pull out of their stance during the pause in Tariq's bowling.

While the Indian batters didn't apply the strategy, New Zealand batter Daryl Mitchell did it during a Pakistan Super League 2026 game and received huge praise from Ashwin. It happened during a clash between Quetta Gladiators and Rawalpindiz on April 10, at the National Stadium in Karachi.

The Indian spinner added that the opponent team captain and batters should take up the issue with the match referees even before the game begins.

"Now it's up to the umpires and match referees to time the pause for his delivery. If the pause isn't consistent, then the batter has every right to move away. The captains and opposition batters should raise this issue with the umpires and match referees before the game begins. Well done, Mitchell," wrote Ashwin on X.

Now it's upto the umpires and match referees to time the pause for his delivery.



If the pause isn't consistent, then the batter has every right to move away.



The captains & opposition batters should raise this issue with the umpires and match referees before the game begins.... https://t.co/16dreiVxlL — Ashwin (@ashwinravi99) April 11, 2026

"Mitchell is right. So is Tariq. The timing of the pause should be monitored to see if he delays it ball to ball," he wrote further.

Mitchell is right

So is Tariq



The timing of the pause should be timed to see if he delays it ball to ball. https://t.co/nOeEsJh6vw — Ashwin (@ashwinravi99) April 11, 2026

Earlier this year, Ashwin had said on his YouTube channel, "If he (Usman Tariq) stops before delivering the ball, the batsman has the right to move away. He can say, 'I thought he was stopping.' That will be an interesting case and a huge headache for the umpire.

"If I was there, I would have done it. One should do everything to win a game within the rules. I would simply say I don't know when he will release the ball, and I would step away. If I move away, it is the umpire's responsibility.

"Imagine the pressure on Usman Tariq in the middle of the match. It would be an incredible joyride. He is the ace up their sleeves; imagine what he becomes if the batsman reacts like that."

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