Former Pakistan spinner Mushtaq Ahmed found himself in the headlines for all the wrong reasons after publicly embarrassing former England pacer Dominic Cork during the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL). During the build‑up to the game, Mushtaq took a cheeky dig at Cork by saying that he got the former England international out on multiple occasions during their playing careers. Cork was taken aback by the sudden taunt and, despite trying to change the topic, Mushtaq kept repeating the same claim. Social media users were not happy with how the ex‑Pakistan cricketer behaved with his co‑expert and said that there was no need for such behaviour. Mushtaq was also criticised for lacking “basic manners” by some users.

Mushtaq Ahmed embarrassed dominic cork on camera



- i meam he was just simply asking him a question and all of sudden Mushtaq Ahmed just embarrassed him,



• Lack of manners or what ? pic.twitter.com/5Uw0VcFGX0 — SheR•ALI (@Sher__Ali) March 27, 2026

What kind of teenage behaviour is this? It looks so awkward and rude. Absolutely unprofessional. https://t.co/GejPvWARxW — اسد (@zarathustra_3) March 27, 2026

A look at the conversation between Mushtaq Ahmed and Dominic Cork -

Cork: You were a genius, turned the ball both ways. Adam Zampa is behind us. What would you be telling him about bowling on this surface?

Mushtaq: Before I tell Zampa something, let me tell you something. How many times have you been in my pocket? Test matches, ODIs, and first-class matches. You remember that? I have got a great memory, let me tell you that.

Cork: Mushy, you got me out once.

Mushtaq: I think many times.

Cork: But I couldn't bat. Don't worry about getting me out. Get that top order out.

Mushtaq: I think you're being modest here, Dom. You used to play for England as an all-rounder.

Cork: Less about me, more about this surface. I want to know about Adam Zampa.

Cord played 37 Tests and 32 ODIs for England where he took 172 wickets. Meanwhile, Mushtaq was one of the celebrated spinners of Pakistan who took more than 300 wickets in 52 Tests and 144 ODIs.