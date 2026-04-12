While Pakistan Super League (PSL) vs Indian Premier League (IPL) debates are common on social media, a reporter took the million-dollar question of an overseas player preferring one league over the other to the press conference on Saturday. Speaking to Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis, who joined Peshawar Zalmi this season, the reporter asked if he had any regrets over leaving the PSL last year midway to join the Gujarat Titans in the IPL. The question produced an awkward moment in the press room, prompting the moderator to intervene.

Kusal, who was signed by Peshawar Zalmi ahead of the PSL 2026 season, played 8 matches for Quetta Gladiators last season before leaving the tournament midway, citing security concerns. Then, he flew to India and joined Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2025 playoffs as a replacement player. Ahead of the auction for the IPL 2026 season, GT released him and the player failed to find another franchise for this year's campaign.

He returned to the PSL this year, joining the Peshawar franchise, and has done well with the bat, scoring 241 runs in just 4 matches.

The reporter asked: "Last year you withdrew from the PSL to play IPL midway through the tournament. This year they didn't pick you. Don't you have any regrets for leaving PSL?"

The moderator intervened and asked the reporter to ask questions only on PSL and the Peshawar Zalmi match. The reporter then said that the question is about PSL.

Mendis, however, refused to respond and remained silent until another reporter's turn came.

Journalist - "Last year you withdrew from the PSL to play IPL midway of the tournament. This year they didn't pick you. Don't you have any regrets for leaving PSL"?



- Kusal Mendis remained silent. pic.twitter.com/k0B2GjCMsG — Abdullah. (@Abdullahh_56) April 11, 2026

With the IPL and the PSL happening around the same dates, overseas cricketers often have to choose one between the two. However, there's no real rivalry between the two T20 leagues as IPL offers both money, competitiveness and popularity that no other cricket league in the world can.

As has often been the case, overseas cricketers only join the PSL if they aren't picked in IPL auction. In fact, just like Kusal's case was last year, there have been instances where a few players chose to leave the PSL after joining a franchise if an IPL team came calling.

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