Babar Azam is currently in action in the Pakistan Super League (PSL). Once Pakistan's all-format captain, Babar Azam has seen his stocks decline in recent times and is now on something of a comeback trail, particularly in T20 cricket. Recently, the star batter etched his name into the record books by becoming the fastest player to reach 12,000 runs in T20 cricket. He achieved this milestone during his 351st match in Karachi, playing for Peshawar Zalmi in the ongoing PSL against the Karachi Kings. Babar reached the landmark in just 338 innings.

Currently captaining Peshawar Zalmi, Babar was struck by a nasty bounce from Lahore Qalandars' Ubaid Shah. The delivery hit him on the neck, forcing him to sit down on the ground immediately.

Azam has established himself as one of the tournament's most consistent batters, with over 100 matches played, multiple 50-plus scores, and two centuries.

He surpassed the previous record held by former West Indies legend Chris Gayle, who had reached the mark in 343 innings and remains the highest run-scorer in T20s. India's star batter Virat Kohli sits third on the list, having taken 360 innings to achieve the feat.

Babar needed just 13 runs during the PSL clash between Peshawar Zalmi and the Karachi Kings to enter the 12,000-run club in T20 cricket, and he reached the milestone in the fourth over of Zalmi's innings.

With this achievement, Babar became only the second Pakistani batter to cross the 12,000-run mark in T20s. The record for the most T20 runs by a Pakistani player is still held by veteran batter Shoaib Malik.

Babar opened the innings for Peshawar Zalmi and remained unbeaten on 87 off 51 deliveries. He struck 10 fours and two sixes during his fluent knock and stitched a commanding 191-run partnership for the second wicket with Kusal Mendis, guiding Zalmi to an imposing total of 246/3 in their allotted 20 overs.

Chasing a massive target of 247, the Karachi Kings were bundled out for just 87, courtesy of some brilliant bowling by Iftikhar Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, and Sufiyan Muqeem, with each bowler claiming three wickets.

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