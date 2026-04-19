Veteran endurance driver Juha Miettinen was killed in a seven-car pile-up during a race at Germany's Nurburgring on Saturday. The race, which also featured four-time Formula One world champion Max Verstappen, was halted after the accident with organisers suspending the event. It was part of the Nurburgring Langstrecken Series (NLS) qualifiers for a 24-hour race to be held in May, in which Verstappen is set to take part. AFP subsidiary SID reported that the Dutchman was not on the course at the time of the accident but is due to drive on Sunday.

The accident took place just 25 minutes into the four-hour event before an incline at the Klostertal stage of the track.

Miettinen, 66, died in the course medical centre, while six other drivers were hospitalised with non-life-threatening injuries.

"Despite the immediate arrival of emergency medical personnel, paramedics were unable to save Juha Miettinen after he was removed from the vehicle," the organisers announced later in the evening.

"The thoughts of everyone involved in the Nurburgring 24 Hours are with Juha Miettinen's family."

Writing on social media, Verstappen said he was "shocked" by the accident and the death of Miettinen.

"Motorsport is something we all love, but in times like this it is a reminder of how dangerous it can be.

"Sending my heartfelt condolences to Juha's family and loved ones."

Motorsport governing body FIA also expressed condolences on social media on Saturday night.

"The FIA is sad to learn of the passing of Juha Miettinen following an incident in today's first race of the ADAC 24h Nurburgring Qualifiers.

"Our thoughts are with his family and friends and everyone involved in the event."

The race is scheduled to continue on Sunday, with Verstappen and Mercedes teammate Lucas Auer taking part.

Organisers said Sunday's race would take place after a moment of silence during the starting grid formation.

German newspaper Bild said Miettinen was a frequent competitor on the track in western Germany and had regularly appeared on the podium.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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