Donald Trump's first White House Correspondents' Association annual dinner as US President turned chaotic last week when the glitzy event was shattered by gunfire, sending guests diving to the floor. Amid cries of "Stay down!" and "Get down!", the President and First Lady Melania Trump were quickly surrounded and whisked away by US Secret Service agents, one of whom is still receiving treatment after being hit by a bullet. However, one man remained unfazed by the chaos, despite being seated just a few feet away from Trump.

That man was none other than Dana White, the CEO of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). White, a close friend of Trump, attended the event as a guest of the President.

While many present at the dinner were shaken by the chaos that unfolded at the Washington Hilton hotel, White seemed to rather enjoy himself.

"All of a sudden, it just started getting noisy," White told reporters regarding the aftermath of the shooting. "Tables getting flipped over, guys running in with guns and they were screaming 'Get down!' I didn't get down-it was fucking awesome. I literally took every minute of it in. It was a pretty crazy, unique experience."

White, who was seated close to Trump, revealed that he thought the shooter was in close proximity after the US Secret Service agents approached his table.

"They came towards our table," White said with a smile. "I thought the shooter was over by us or something."

The shooter was identified as 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen from Torrance, California. He was a guest at the hotel where the incident took place.

US President Trump, who was evacuated from the hotel alongside First Lady Melania Trump and Vice President JD Vance, said the suspect was armed with multiple weapons before being stopped by the Secret Service.

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