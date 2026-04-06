Rugby India, the national governing body for the sport, announced the second edition of the Rugby Premier League (RPL) will be held at the Gachibowli Stadium in Hyderabad, commencing from June 16 to 28, 2026. Following a successful inaugural edition last year in Mumbai, the Rugby Premier League returns in the fast-paced Rugby 7s format, aligning with the league's long-term vision of accelerating the growth and global competitiveness of rugby in India. The second edition will feature the six franchises from the first edition, continuing to provide a high-performance platform that brings together leading Indian and international players, while offering fans an engaging and action-packed rugby experience.

The decision to host the league in Hyderabad aligns with GMR Sports' broader commitment to developing world-class sporting ecosystems. The announcement follows GMR Sports' recent signing of a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Telangana, with a shared focus on developing a Satellite Sports City within Bharat Future City, underscoring the Group's strategic emphasis on sports infrastructure, innovation and athlete development.

Welcoming the league to Hyderabad, Jayesh Ranjan, IAS, Special Chief Secretary to the Government (Youth Advancement, Tourism & Culture and Sports Department), Government of Telangana, said, "Hyderabad's emergence as a global sporting destination reflects Telangana's long-term policy vision and institutional support for international partnerships. Events like the Rugby Premier League contribute significantly to tourism, urban visibility, and the broader sports economy of the State."

Echoing this sentiment and outlining the league's continued evolution, Rahul Bose, President of Rugby India, said, "With everything one does in life, the quest is to always do better, be better, deliver better. That will continue to be the cornerstone of the RPL."

Elaborating on how this philosophy translates into the league's execution, he added, "Building a world-class property will never be enough. We will always strive to deliver a better product for our fans, do better by our sponsors and last but not least, be better partners for our franchises, their owners and their support staff. RPL 2026 at the Gachibowli Stadium in Hyderabad sets out to achieve all this and more. We promise a better fan experience, an even more thrilling quality of world-class rugby and a brilliant television and OTT product. As always, we cannot do anything alone. We rely on all our partners, including the media, to guide, advise and be the wind beneath our wings. Here's to a cracking RPL 2026!"

Outlining GMR Sports' decision to host the second edition in Hyderabad, Satyam Trivedi, CEO, GMR Sports, said, "We're delighted to announce that the second season of Rugby Premier League will be hosted in Hyderabad at the world-class Gachibowli Stadium. Hyderabad's premier sports infrastructure, excellent connectivity, and passionate fan base make it the perfect home for the league. One of our franchise partners is rooted in Hyderabad, underscoring the city's pivotal role in our long-term vision for rugby in India. This reflects GMR Sports' commitment to growing participation, delivering world-class sporting experiences, and inspiring the next generation of athletes in Hyderabad and beyond."

Highlighting the importance of the event from a high-performance perspective, A. Sonibala Devi, IFS, Vice Chairman & Managing Director, Sports Authority of Telangana (SATG), said, "Hosting the Rugby Premier League at the Gachibowli Stadium strengthens our high-performance ecosystem and provides invaluable exposure to emerging talent. Such international competitions accelerate athlete development and reinforce Telangana's commitment to sporting excellence."

With elite competition, a proven league format and a new host city, the second edition of the Rugby Premier League is set to deliver top-tier rugby action while continuing to play a pivotal role in the development of the sport in India.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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