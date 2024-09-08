Renowned Austrian Wakeboarder and Red Bull athlete Dominik Hernler makes history on the backwaters of Alleppey, jumps over 500 people in 5 iconic snake boats. Dominik Hernler achieved this stunning feat and showcased his elite wakeboarding skills in the backwaters of Kerala over the course of a week, in partnership with Volkswagen. Nestled in the picturesque backwaters of Kerala's Alleppey, a place known for its serene landscapes and cultural heritage, Austrian wakeboarder Dominik Hernler embarked on a thrilling adventure like no other. Dominik, a Red Bull athlete, and a world-renowned figure in the wakeboarding community, took to the waters of Alleppey to showcase his extraordinary skills in a setting that beautifully combines tradition and modernity.

Viewers will witness Kerala's serene landscapes infused with high-octane excitement, showcasing extreme sports like wakeboarding against a backdrop of traditional backwaters, blending the vibrancy of modern sport with Kerala's rich cultural heritage.

- Dominik's challenge was to jump over these massive snake boats - a feat never attempted. Starting with two boats, he cleared them effortlessly, impressing onlookers with his precision and control. Not one to shy away from a challenge, Dominik then added two more boats, successfully soaring over four snake boats with style and grace.

- The ultimate test came with the addition of a fifth boat, bringing the total to nearly 500 people aboard the vessels. In a breathtaking display of skill and courage, Dominik executed a flawless jump over all five boats, capping off the stunt with a celebratory backflip into the waters of Alleppey. His daring feat not only showcased his exceptional talent but also brought international attention to the scenic and cultural richness of Kerala.

- Beyond the snake boat jump, Dominik explored the backwaters further, wakeboarding along the rails of a traditional houseboat and navigating the narrow canals that wind through the town. His time in Alleppey was a blend of high-octane action and a deep appreciation for the local culture, making it a memorable experience for both the athlete and those who witnessed his incredible feats.

- Alleppey, known as the 'Venice of the East,' is nestled in Kerala's backwaters, a region fondly called "God's Own Country" for its lush landscapes and cultural richness. This picturesque setting, with its winding canals and serene waters, becomes God's Own Playground as Dominik Hernler showcases his wakeboarding skills amidst Kerala's enchanting beauty.

- The Nehru Trophy Boat Race is a historic event in Kerala, where teams of nearly 100 rowers compete in iconic "Chundan Vallams" or snake boats, originally designed for warfare. With their beaked prows and sleek design, these boats are now central to Kerala's racing tradition. Inspired by this dynamic setting, Dominik decided to push the limits of his sport.

Speaking about his experience's wakeboarding on the backwaters of Alleppey, including pulling off a one-of-a-kind jump over a five snake boats holding nearly 500 people, Red Bull Athlete Hernler was thrilled as he said, "My time in Kerala has been amazing. There are many experiences for me to take home. I enjoyed hanging out with the people here and of course, wakeboarding through the backwaters was great but my favorite was certainly jumping over the snake boats. We were questioning it when we set up for it, but I always want to do more. I am stoked I got to be here, I'm happy at how everything turned out and I've made many good memories from this trip."

Dominik's successful attempt is sure to inspire other athletes and highlight the unique charm of Alleppey, cementing its place as a destination where tradition meets adventure. The Red Bull athlete achieved this stunning feat and showcased his elite wakeboarding skills in the backwaters of Kerala over a week, in partnership with Volkswagen.

Mr. Abbey Thomas, Head of Marketing & PR, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said, "Volkswagen holds strong synergies with sports and athleticism; touted as the Brand that makes the most fun to drive cars across the globe, we are proud to associate with one of the most unique sporting activities that epitomizes the quintessential performance our cars - speed, agility and control. Through our association with Red Bull and renowned Austrian wakeboarder, Dominik Hernler, we are glad to have achieved this stunning feat; showcasing Hernler's most unique talent as well as the exceptional performance of the Taigun GT Plus Sport."

