India celebrates its 72nd Republic Day on Tuesday and sportspersons took to social media to extend their wish on the momentous occasion. "The future depends on what we do today. Let's be the strength of our nation and help it reach greater heights. Wishing everyone a Happy Republic Day. Jai Hind," wrote the captain of the Indian cricket team, Virat Kohli. "Happy 72nd Republic Day," wrote badminton star Saina Nehwal. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also posted greetings on the occasion. "The BCCI wishes you all a very Happy Republic Day," tweeted the cricket board.

The BCCI wishes you all a very Happy Republic Day pic.twitter.com/vnyhfVi53E — BCCI (@BCCI) January 26, 2021

India cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and wife Dhanashree Verma danced to a song to extend their Republic Day greetings.

"Wishing all of us a very happy #RepublicDay! May the timeless principles on which our great nation stands be our ever guiding light," wrote legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar.

Ajinkya Rahane, the vice-captain of the Indian cricket team, shared a picture from Team India's tour of Australia and posted his wishes.

Wishing everyone a very Happy Republic Day pic.twitter.com/ncsFrN66tG — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) January 26, 2021

"Happy Republic Day to all of us!!" wrote India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin.

Happy Republic Day to all of us!! pic.twitter.com/ANF56TkFu4 — Ashwin (@ashwinravi99) January 26, 2021

"Justice, Equality and Liberty...Saluting the pillars of our great Indian Constitution. May our Tricolour always fly high. Happy Republic Day!" wrote Ravi Shastri, the coach of the Indian cricket team.

Justice, Equality and Liberty...Saluting the pillars of our great Indian Constitution. May our Tricolour always fly high. Happy Republic Day! #HappyRepublicDay2021 pic.twitter.com/mA6PYleJ5C — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) January 26, 2021

Tennis star Rohan Bopanna took to social media to post his message.

Hockey India shared its wishes too.

"Representing our diverse & unified country has been the greatest honour of my life. No matter where I've been, seeing our tricolour flying has always sparked an unimaginable sense of pride in my heart. May we all continue to take India to greater heights," wrote Yuvraj Singh, former India cricketer.

Former cricketers Irfan Pathan and Suresh Raina also posted their Republic Day messages on social media.

India celebrates its Republic Day every year on January 26 as it was on this date in the year 1950 that the country adopted its constitution.