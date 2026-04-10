Ahmedabad's readiness to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games was assessed by a Team of Commonwealth Games Federation over the last three days. Unlike Delhi, the city is not scrambling to build from scratch, rather positioning itself as a model of reuse, sustainability and long-term planning. Donald Rukare, the interim president of Commonwealth Games Federation highlighted Ahmedabad's alignment with the Commonwealth Games Federation's "greening sport" vision. Projects like GIFT City, water recycling systems, green energy use, and plans for electric mobility were cited as examples of how the Games can plug into existing sustainable frameworks rather than create parallel systems.

"We are a Commonwealth sporting family, and delivering eco-friendly, sustainable Games is central to our vision. The intersection of sport and sustainability is critical, and 'greening sport' is a key priority for us.

During our visit to Ahmedabad, we were encouraged to see that many of these elements are already in place as part of the city's broader development plans. At GIFT City, for instance, we saw a strong ecosystem focused on water recycling, sustainable energy use and environmentally conscious construction.

Across the city-from riverfront developments to long-term urban projects-it is clear that the vision of a sustainable Ahmedabad has been in motion for years. The Commonwealth Games will not exist in isolation but will be integrated into this larger framework, aligning with both the city's and India's sustainability goals."

Speaking after a joint review visit, P. T. Usha made perhaps the most significant statement yet on infrastructure. Speaking to NDTV exclusively, she said, "Ahmedabad will lean heavily on existing facilities, upgrading and repurposing them to meet international standards."

Usha indicated that Ahmedabad already possesses a "lot of venues," with additional construction aimed not at spectacle, but at grassroots and youth development. The underlying idea is to ensure that whatever is built continues to serve athletes long after the Games conclude.

For the moment the Government has bid for Olympic 2036, with infrastructure in place, they have ambitious plans of getting Asian Games 2038 to Ahmedabad as well. An expression of interest is already out for it. Usha signs off," the investments being made today are not just for 2030, but tied to a longer national vision stretching towards 2047. The Commonwealth Games become a stepping stone, both in infrastructure and credibility, for hosting even larger global events."

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