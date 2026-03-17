With the Royal Enfield Ice Hockey League Season 3 concluding in Ladakh earlier this winter, Sham Eagles' goalkeeper Padma Lhundup, one of the tournament's standout performers, reflects on her journey in the sport, the intensity of the competition, and what winning the League has meant for players emerging from the region's growing ice hockey community.

Padma Lhundup | Goalkeeper, Sham Eagles - Women's Champions

Q. Goalkeeping is one of the toughest roles in ice hockey. How did you develop in Ladakh's conditions?

A. From the beginning, I realised that goalkeeping is as much about mental control as physical skill. In Ladakh, we train in very cold weather, and sometimes the ice conditions vary day to day. There aren't always specialised goalie coaches, so I learned a lot from watching senior goalies, practising positioning, and just repeating saves over and over until it started becoming natural.

Sometimes training feels tough physically, but I try to practise with the same focus I would have during an important game. You can't allow one mistake as a goalkeeper, so you learn to stay focused even when the conditions are not perfect. That kind of focus did not develop overnight. It grew in those long hours on the ice where you keep telling yourself to stay ready.

Q. How did the League improve you technically and mentally as a goalkeeper?

A. The League has been very useful for my development because of the regular game exposure it provides. In the past, there were gaps between competitive games, so you would train but not always get enough real game time to test your skills under competition pressure.

In Season 3, we played many games where the scoreline, the timing and the pace kept shifting. That made me work on communication with my defenders, anticipating plays faster, and staying confident even if the opponents came strong.

It is one thing to work on skills in training drills, but it is different when you face real shots in competitive games. Royal Enfield Ice Hockey League gave me repeated opportunities to test my reactions, positioning and communication in different situations.

Q. Women's Ice hockey in Ladakh has grown a lot. What changes have you seen?

A. I've seen a clear shift in confidence. Today, girls from far-flung villages and even culturally conservative regions are stepping onto the ice and competing openly. Earlier, participation was more limited to certain areas, but now players are travelling from different regions to be part of

the League. Every girl who competes is not just playing for her team; she is also inspiring younger girls back home to try the sport. That ripple effect is very visible.

The level of seriousness has also increased. Players are focusing more on fitness, team systems and understanding the game tactically. Having a structured competition like the Royal Enfield Ice Hockey League every winter has created that discipline. It is not just a one-off tournament. It has become a developmental platform where new players get the opportunity to compete, learn and improve their skills consistently.

What makes me happiest is seeing younger girls watching the games and asking how they can join training programmes. The League has given them a clear stepping stone. When players know there is a proper platform to grow and test themselves, they start thinking long-term about the sport.

Q. You and your sister, Padma Desal, have both emerged as strong players from Ladakh's women's ice hockey community. What has it been like growing and competing alongside each other in the sport?

A. Playing ice hockey alongside my sister has made the journey more special for both of us. Since we come from the same background and train during the same winters, we naturally motivate each other to work harder and improve our game. Having someone from your own family in the sport also helps during difficult training days because you understand what the other person is going through.

When we step onto the ice for Sham Eagles, our focus is always on the team and performing our roles well. But having that personal connection adds another layer of encouragement, and it makes the journey in the sport even more meaningful.

Q. What are your goals going forward?

A. I want to continue improving as a goalkeeper and push myself to perform at higher levels whenever the opportunity comes. Winning the League this season with Sham Eagles has motivated me even more because it shows that consistent hard work during the winter months makes a difference.

Winter used to be limited to practice and smaller competitions, but now, with platforms like the Royal Enfield Ice Hockey League, we stay active and competitive throughout the season. That continuity helps players maintain rhythm and confidence.

My focus is to keep learning, strengthen my technical skills, and stay mentally prepared. If you keep improving step by step, bigger opportunities follow naturally.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a press release)