Watch: Hima Das Starts Training At Czech Republic For Asian Games

Hima Das, who recently etched her name in history, was seen undergoing her first training session in the Czech Republic in preparation for the Asian Games 2018. The Nagaon native sprinter came to limelight for becoming the first Indian to clinch a gold medal in 400 metre World U-20 Championship. She joined Neeraj Chopra who won a gold in javelin -- a field event -- in the IAAF World U-20 Championships in the last edition in 2016 at Poland. The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) highlighted Hima's training session, in which she was seen jumping over several hurdles and said, "#Sweat #Sacrifice #Success Our IAAF World U20 400m Champion #training for the upcoming 18th Asian Games Jakarta-Palembang 2018 in Czech Republic #Hardwork #Dedication GOODLUCK!! #TeamIndiaAthletics."

Hima, who started her journey with football before a local coach recognised her credentials as a sprinter, will be one of the key athletes for India, to help the contingent earn a podium finish in the 18th edition of the Asian Games.

She finished sixth in the Commonwealth Games 400-metre finals in Gold Coast and then lowered the Indian U-20 record in 400m to 51.13 seconds while winning gold in the recent National Inter-State Championships in Guwahati to qualify for the 2018 Asian Games.

The Asian Games will get underway from August 18 in the Indonesian cities of Jakarta and Palembang.

The Indian contingent will be represented by 524-member, consisting 277 men and 247 women athletes, who will represent the nation across 36 disciplines.

India will meanwhile aim to improve their record of 57 medals from the 2014 Asian Games at Incheon, where they earned 11 gold, 9 silver and 37 bronze from 28 disciplines.