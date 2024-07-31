Paris Olympic Games 2024, Day 5 Live Updates: Carlos Alcaraz Breaks In 2nd Set; Lovlina Borgohain 1 Win Away From Medal
Olympics 2024 Day 5 Live Updates: Top-seed Carlos Alcaraz is cruising in his men's singles tennis pre-quarterfinals clash against Roman Safiullin, taking the first set 6-4. Boxer Lovlina Borgohain is one win away from securing a medal after advancing to the quarterfinals of the women's 76kg category. In archery, Deepika Kumari reached the Round of 16 after registering a comfortable 6-2 win over Quinty Roeffen of the Netherlands. Shuttlers Lakshya Sen and PV Sindhu advanced to the Round of 16 of the men's and women's singles' draw at Paris Olympics. Sen defeated third seed Jonatan Christie in straight sets after Sindhu had won her much-easier tie against Estonia's Kuuba Kristina. Meanwhile, Indian shooter Swapnil Singh secured his place in the 50m Air Rifle 3 Positions final. (India's Day 5 Schedule | Medal Tally)
Here are the Live Updates of Day 5 of the Paris Olympics 2024:
- 19:07 (IST)Paris Olympics 2024 Live: Alcaraz wins first set!Carlos Alcaraz takes the first set 6-4 against Roman Safiullin. The Russian making it as hard as possible for the Spaniard. David Ferrer, Alcaraz's coach, is having a chat with the defending French Open champion.
- 18:59 (IST)Paris Olympics 2024 Live: Alcaraz to serve for set!Safiullin holds to keep the pressure up on Alcaraz. The Spaniard, however, will now serve for the set. Alcaraz has to play another match today. He must be effective when it's his turn and kill him as soon as possible.
- 18:41 (IST)Paris Olympics 2024 Live: Safiullin resists!Safiullin fights back! The Russian resists with a break of his own, before pulling off a massive hold. Some work to do for Alcaraz. The longer this game lasts, the trickier it will be for him in the doubles match later on.
- 18:33 (IST)Paris Olympics 2024 Live: Double break for AlcarazCarlos Alcaraz gets the double break. He is on course to take the first set against Roman Safiullin. Absolute domination from the Spaniard.
- 18:26 (IST)Paris Olympics 2024 Live: Alcaraz gets the early break!Carlos Alcaraz gets the early break against Roman Safiullin, who had a 40-0 buffer. Incredible fightback from Alcaraz. The Spaniard is on the charge
- 18:09 (IST)Paris Olympics 2024 Live: Alcaraz is warming up!Carlos Alcaraz is doing his pre-match routine ahead of his singles match. He faces Roman Safiullin in men's singles pre-quarters. Not to forget, he will be in action later again in men's doubles alongside Rafael Nadal.
- 17:24 (IST)Paris Olympics 2024 Live, Tennis: Djokovic reaches quarters!A cakewalk for Djokovic! He beats Dominik Koepfer of Germany 7-5, 6-3. He is into the quarterfinals. The 24-time Grand Slam champ's quest to a first Olympic title continues. Djokovic is the FIRST EVER man to reach four different Olympics QFs. He will now take on Stefanos Tsitsipas
- 17:03 (IST)Paris Olympics 2024 Live, Tennis: Djokovic in R3 action!Novak Djokovic is action against Germany's Dominik Koepfer. The Serb won the first set 7-5, and now leads 4-1 in the second.
- 16:55 (IST)Paris Olympics 2024 Live: Deepika moves into R16!Deepika Kumar puts her team events' disappointment behind to qualify for the women's individual Round of 16. A comfortable 6-2 win over Quinty Roeffen of the Netherlands. She will compete in the pre-quarters on August 3
- 16:50 (IST)Paris Olympics 2024 Live: Deepika on song!Deepika Kumari takes the third set after Quinty Roeffen pulled one of her shots out of the archery board, resulting in a zero scoring. The Indian now leads 4-2.
- 16:47 (IST)Paris Olympics 2024 Live: Deepika goes down in 2 set!Quinty Roeffen takes the second set against Deepika Kumari, who scored three 9s. The Dutch archer nailed a couple of 10s to set up the set.
- 16:44 (IST)Paris Olympics 2024 Live: Deepika takes 1st set!Deepika starts off with a 10. Atanu Das, a former Olympian and Deepika's husband, is over the moon in the commentary box. She follows it up with another 10 and a 9 to take the first set against Quinty Roeffen of the Netherlands.
- 16:36 (IST)Paris Olympics 2024 Live: Deepika in action up next!India's Deepika Kumari's bid for a place in the Round of 16 will begin shortly in women's individual archery. She will take on the Nethelands' Quinty Roeffen.
- 16:28 (IST)Paris Olympics 2024 Live: Double disappointment in women's trap quali!
#Shooting— (@raghu_adapa) July 31, 2024
TRAP WOMEN's QUALIFICATION
After completion of all 5 Rounds (Total 30players).
Shreyasi Singh ended at 23rd position
Rajeshwari Kumari ended at 22nd position
Top 6 will Qualify.
Both scored 113/125 and Eliminated.#OlympicGames
- 16:26 (IST)Paris Olympics 2024 Live: Disappointment in Equestrian!India's Anush Agarwalla failed to qualify in Dressage Grand Prix Team and Individual after finishing ninth in his group.
- 16:17 (IST)Paris Olympics 2024 Live: Deepika advances!Deepika Kumari wins her archery Round of 64 match against Estonia's Reena Parnat. She was trailing 5-3 at one point, but rallied her way back to advance via shootout.
Deepika Kumari won in a close shootout against Estonian archer— PAWAN SINGH TOLIA (@ToliaPawan) July 31, 2024
Jio Cinema #Paris2024 #Archery pic.twitter.com/91InfUJilT
- 16:12 (IST)Paris Olympics 2024 Live: Lovlina advances to the quarters!
LOVLINA BORGOHAIN WINS HER R16 MATCH IN A DOMINANT FASHION— SPORTS ARENA (@SportsArena1234) July 31, 2024
Lovlina with a comfortable win over Hofstad Sunniva of Norway by Unanimous decision 5-0 to reach the QF in women's 75 KG
One win away from the medal
She will Li Qian of China next #Boxing #Paris2024 #Olympics pic.twitter.com/4PG9kBeXQv
- 16:03 (IST)Paris Olympics 2024 Live: Lovlina on the charge!Lovlina has been all over her Estonian opponent in the first round. She gets the anonymous verdict of the judges in her favour.
BOXING - WOMEN'S 75KG - PRELIMINARIES - ROUND OF 16 :— Lucifer (@krishnakamal077) July 31, 2024
HOFSTAD Sunniva(NOR) vs BORGOHAIN Lovlina(IND)
Judge 1 9/10
Judge 2 9/10
Judge 3 9/10
Judge 4 9/10
Judge 5 9/10#PARIS2024 #RestoreSanchit #Olympic2024 #ManuBhakar #DelhiCoachingCenterAccident...
- 15:54 (IST)Paris Olympics 2024 Live: Deepika eyes course correction!Deepika Kumari will also be in action in women's archery. She takes onEstonia's Reena Parnat Women's Individual 1/32 Elimination Round Match. Deepika has had a terrible campaign so far. Can she do something in the individual round?
- 15:48 (IST)Paris Olympics 2024 Live: Focus on Lovlina's bout!Lovlina Borgohain is in action next in women's 75kg Round of 16. She will take on Norway's Sunniva Hofstad. A win would take her into the quarterfinals.
- 15:27 (IST)Paris Olympics 2024 Live: Sreeja in TT R16!Sreeja Akula is into the Round of 16! She beats Singapore's Zeng Jian 4-2. A cut-to-cut final game as the Zeng had a game point of her own, but Sreeja won three points on the bounce to book her place in the pre-quarters.
- 15:14 (IST)Paris Olympics 2024 Live: Big upset in TT!Big upset in table tennis as World No-1 mighty Chinese star Wang Chuqin lost against Sweden's Truls Moregardh 2-4
- 15:02 (IST)Paris Olympics 2024 Live: Sreeja leading Zeng!In table tennis, Sreeja Akula now leads 2-1 against Singapore's Jian Zeng in the Round of 32 clash. Remember, she had lost the first game. Brilliant fightback from the youngster
- 14:53 (IST)Paris Olympics 2024 Live: Lakshya advances!A commanding win for Lakshya Sen against the third seed Jonatan Christie. HS Prannoy will look to join him the pre-quarterfinals later in the day
What a performance from Lakshya Sen against World No. 4, Jonatan Christie as he moves into the round of 16 in his maiden Olympic campaign. He won the match in straight games, 21-18 & 21-12.— India at Paris 2024 Olympics (@sportwalkmedia) July 31, 2024
After a slow start to the match, Lakshya Sen... pic.twitter.com/DEvk5btFGW
- 14:42 (IST)Paris Olympics 2024 Live: Lakshya closing in on win!Relentless play from Lakshya! He now has a six point buffer in the second game. A couple of missed drop shots from Christie has allowed the Indian to pull away. This is a sensational performance against an opponent who is ranked third in the world.
- 14:37 (IST)Paris Olympics Live: Lakshya With 11-6 Lead In Game 2Lakshya takes 11-6 lead at the halfway mark against Indonesia's Jonatan Christie. The 22-year-old Indian has one step into the Round of 16
- 14:31 (IST)Paris Olympics 2024 Live: Padler Sreeja Akula In Action In Women's Rd of 32India's action is table tennis is also set to begin, with Sreeja Akula taking on Jian Zeng of Singapore in the Round of 32. Stay tuned for live updates.
- 14:30 (IST)Paris Olympics Live: Lakshya Ahead Of Jonatan In Game 2It's neck-to-neck between Lakshya and Jonatan at the start of the Game 2. The Indonesian shuttler is looking to make a comeback but it's the Indain who holds a slender lead of 5-3 at the moment.
- 14:24 (IST)Paris Olympics 2024 Live: Lakshya Sen Takes First Game 21-18Lakshya Sen fights back in dramatic fashion to take the first game against Christie 21-18. Simply terrific from the Indian who has his eyes set on Round of 16 qualification.
- 14:18 (IST)Paris Olympics 2024 Live: Lakshya fights back!From 8-2 down to a narrow 15-14 lead, Laksya Sen has really turned the tide on Jonatan Christie. However, it's still too early to call who will take this first set, and probably a step closer towarrds the Round of 16.
- 14:09 (IST)Paris Olympics 2024 Live: Swapnil is through to the final!Swapnil Singh qualifies for men's 50m 3P final, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar misses out. Another medal hope for India in shooting. Both were in contention to make it to the final. However, Aishwary only managed 98 in his final round of Standing. Heartbreak for him.
- 13:50 (IST)Paris Olympics 2024 Live: Sindhu advances! Never in doubt
PV Sindhu wins comfortably in straight games 21-5, 21-10#Badminton #Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/jir0B4Hsb0— Purnima (@Purnima017) July 31, 202
- 13:46 (IST)Paris Olympics 2024 Live: Swapnil one round away from final!Swapnil with a brilliant 99 in the first round of Standing. He solidifies his hopes of making it to the final. Aishwary has fallen behind in the pecking order. It's not looking good for him.
- 13:30 (IST)Paris Olympics 2024 Live: Sindhu on the charge!PV Sindhu takes the first game 21-5 against Estonia's Kuuba! A dominant display from Tokyo bronze medallist so far.
PV Sindhu, time to own the arena! #Badminton #Olympics— Yash Yadav (@iam_yashrao) July 31, 2024
Won 1st round 21-5pic.twitter.com/TC21aswWzg
- 13:25 (IST)Paris Olympics 2024 Live: Lively start from Sidhu!PV Sindhu has been to get off the blocks. She has raced away to a 13-2 lead in the first game of her group stage tie against Estonia's Kuuba. Sensational from the two time Olympic games medallist. As things stand, she is on her way to the Round of 16
- 13:17 (IST)Paris Olympics 2024 Live: Aishwary remains in the hunt!99 each for Swapnil and Aishwary in the second round of Prone. It's the latter who is currently 6th in the standings. Swapnil has fallent behind slighlty, but can improve his chances of making to the final with a brilliant score in the Standing round.
- 13:04 (IST)Paris Olympics 2024 Live: Aishwary hits bullseye!Aishwary shoots perfect 100 in 1st round of prone. He has now leapt Swapnil in the overall standings. As things stand, both are in contention for a place in the final. Brilliant shooting from the two youngsters.
- 12:51 (IST)Paris Olympics 2024 Live: Swapnil, Aishwary on song!Brilliant from Swapnil and Aishwary! Both Indian shooters are in top 10 and within contention of qualifying for the final. A pair of 99 for Swpanil in the Kneeling round, with Aishwary not far behind after his 98 and 99.
- 12:44 (IST)Paris Olympics 2024 Live: Slow start from the girls in Trap quali!Rajeshwari and Shreyasi are way behind the top 6 in the women's trap qualification. Meanwhile, PV Sindhu will be in action in the women's badminton group. She will be up against Kuuba Kristin of Estonia.
- 12:41 (IST)Paris Olympics 2024 Live: Good start in 50m Rifle 3P Quali!!!Scores of 99 and 98 for Swapnil and Aishwary in the first round of kneeling. They are currently 10th and 12th in the standings. A brilliant start from the Indians.