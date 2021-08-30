Nishad Kumar said he is grateful to his parents and coach Satyanarayana after winning a silver medal in the men's high jump (T46/47) event with an effort of 2.06m at the Tokyo Paralympics on Sunday. Speaking to NDTV after clinching the medal, the Indian para-athlete said he would now ask his father to stop daily-wage work. “My father is still a daily-wage worker. First of all, I will ask him to stop doing that. I will tell him to stay at home with the family. I will also try to fulfill all my mother's wishes,” he said.

“My parents have always fulfilled my wishes, even after so many difficulties, never made me feel that there is a shortage of money,” Nishad added.

Nishad had lost his hand in an accident as a kid and said it was support from his parents that motivated him to become a para-athlete.

“I had lost my hand somewhere between 2007 and 2008. I started playing in 2009 but my parents never made me feel that I wouldn't be able to play because I had one hand, or that I shouldn't play and focus on studies instead. My parents always supported me, motivated me to play. That is why I have been able to reach here,” he said.

“My journey wasn't easy. It's a very technical event. To learn it itself very difficult; you make mistakes and you have to work on it, Nishad said about his career.

“(My coach) Satyanarayana sir worked on every movement on mine; that is why I managed to jump so high,” he said.