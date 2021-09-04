India's Pramod Bhagat secured the country's fourth gold medal at the Tokyo Paralympics on Saturday when he defeated Great Britain's Daniel Bethell in the badminton men's singles (SL3) final in Tokyo. Bhagat, the world number one player in his category, won the final in straight games, 21-14, 21-17, to clinch the gold medal. The match lasted a total of 45 minutes, with Bhagat taking the first game in 21 minutes and the second in 24 minutes. Shooters Avani Lekhara and Manish Narwal and javelin thrower Sumit Antil had won India's three gold medals prior to Bhagat's victory on Saturday.

