Story ProgressBack to home
Tokyo Paralympics: Manish Narwal Wins Gold, Silver For Singhraj Adhana In 50m Mixed Pistol (SH1)
Tokyo Paralympics: India's Manish Narwal wins gold, Singhraj Adhana takes silver in Mixed 50m Pistol (SH1).
Tokyo Paralympics: Manish Narwal won India's third gold medal at the ongoing Paralympic Games.© Twitter
India's Manish Narwal won gold while Singhraj Adhana took home silver in Mixed 50m Pistol (SH1) at the Tokyo Paralympics on Saturday.
More to follow...
Topics mentioned in this article
Olympics 2020 India Olympics
Get the latest updates on Olympics 2020, Olympics 2020 Medal Tally, Live Cricket Score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.