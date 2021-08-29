Bhavinaben Patel on Sunday brought home the silver medal in table tennis women's singles (Class 4) after she went down to China's Zhou Ying in the final. The historic moment led to grand celebrations in her hometown Mehsana in Gujarat. Her family members and friends distributed sweets to celebrate her achievement. In a video, her parents and other family members can be seen performing a 'garba' dance, while in another, people are seen celebrating with fireworks.

#WATCH Family members and friends of Para-paddler Bhavina Patel in Mehsana perform 'garba' to celebrate her bringing home a Silver medal in her maiden Paralympic Games pic.twitter.com/h55CAAycOG — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2021

#WATCH Friends, neighbours and family members of Indian Para table tennis player Bhavina Patel in Mehsana, Gujarat, celebrate with sweets after she won the silver medal at #TokyoParalympics pic.twitter.com/ZVeJftxXoS — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2021

#WATCH Friends and family members of Indian Para table tennis player Bhavina Patel in Mehsana, Gujarat, celebrate her winning the silver medal at #TokyoParalympics



Bhavina Patel won a Silver medal after losing Women's singles class 4 final match pic.twitter.com/fnuR6jnxNu — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2021

"She has made us proud, we will give her a grand welcome on her return. We will celebrate as she won a silver medal in the Tokyo Paralympics," Bhavinaben's father Hasmukhbhai told ANI.

Bhavinaben Patel had a good run to the final in Tokyo, but could not overcome the world's top ranked player in her category.

Zhou Ying overwhelmed Bhavina Patel in straight sets by 3-0 (11-7, 11-5, 11-6) in just 19 minutes.

With this silver medal Bhavina became the first medal winner for India in this edition of the Games.

(With inputs from ANI)