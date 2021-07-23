With the Tokyo Olympics finally beginning from July 23, India will be aiming for glory from Day 1 itself. The Games was postponed to this year due to the coronavirus pandemic which put the marquee event in a state of jeopardy. With the opening ceremony to take place at the National Stadium, there will also be members of the Indian contingent having their events on the same day. The likes of Deepika Kumari and Tarundeep Rai will be gracing the Yumenoshima Ranking Field, to kickstart India's campaign.

When and where will the Tokyo Olympics take place?

The Tokyo Olympics will be held in Tokyo from July 23, Friday. The Olympics will end on August 8.

What time will the Tokyo Olympics begin?

Events at The Tokyo Olympics will begin at 5:30 AM IST.

When and where will the Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony take place?

The Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony will take place at Tokyo's National Stadium on Friday, July 23.

What time will the Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony begin?

The Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony will begin from 4:30 PM IST.

What are the timings of the events for the Indian athletes on Day 1 of Tokyo Olympics?

The Indian archers will begin their campaign on Friday, at the Yumenoshima Ranking Field. Deepika Kumari's (Women's Individual Ranking Round) event will begin from 5:30 AM IST, followed by Atanu Das' (Men's Individual Ranking Round) at 9:30 AM IST. Pravin Jadhav (Men's Individual Ranking Round) will also have his event from 9:30 AM IST onwards alongwith Tarundeep Rai (Men's Individual Ranking Round).

Which television channels will the Tokyo Olympics be broadcasted live?

The Tokyo Olympics will be broadcasted live on Sony Sports Network.

Where can I watch the live streaming of Tokyo Olympics?

Promoted

The Tokyo Olympics will be live streamed via Sony Liv. You can also follow live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)