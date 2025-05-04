Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) mentor and batting coach Dinesh Karthik hailed the bowling performance of the left-hand seamer Yash Dayal for his final over heroics in the 52nd clash of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday. In the last over, the Chennai side needed 15 runs to win, with Jadeja and MS Dhoni on the crease. On the first three balls, Yash Dayal gave just two runs and took Dhoni's wicket. Following Dhoni's wicket, left-hand batter Shivam Dube came out. He slammed his first ball out of the park, which was a no-ball, too.

After this no-ball, the equation was six off three, where Dayal held his nerve and gave away just four runs on the last three balls of the 20th over.

Yash Dayal snapped one wicket in his spell of four overs, where he conceded 41 runs at an economy of 10.20.

Speaking on Yash Dayal's performance at the post-match presentation, Dinesh Karthik said, "Good choice of words there - work ethic. He is right up there with some of the best that is there in India, the one thing that you see with the young crop of cricketers is how much they work hard behind the scenes, Yash is someone who is very diligent, comes to meeting with a paper and writes down everything that he wants to do, the execution might be up and down at times, but one thing you will not get less from him is effort."

"He always has a plan, he has got a special skill and that is one of the reasons we retained him. I think wrist spinners are worried that they will get hit, but Suyash's name might not be there in the wickets column, but his work has helped Krunal Pandya pick wickets," he added.

Recapping the 52nd clash of the IPL 2025, the fifties from Ayush Mhatre and Ravindra Jadeja went in vain as the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) registered a 2-run victory over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in a last-ball thriller.

With this victory, the RCB side moved to the top of the IPL 2025 points table after winning their eighth out of their 11 games in the 18th edition of the cash-rich league. On the other hand, the CSK side remained at the bottom of the table after losing their ninth match in the tournament.

