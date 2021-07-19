Sachin Tendulkar on Monday cheered on India's Tokyo-bound athletes ahead of the start of the Olympics. In a video shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Tendulkar said that he knows the athletes are preparing to give their best for the country and urged people to cheer for them. "The legendary @sachin_rt is cheering for our Indian athletes at @Tokyo2020," BCCI captioned the video. "All of us have faced challenges, including our athletes, and I know that they are getting geared up to give their best in the Tokyo Olympics," Tendulkar said in the video.

Earlier, the BCCI had shared a video of several members of the Indian cricket fraternity - including the likes of Virat Kohli and Mithali Raj - wishing luck to the athletes ahead of the Tokyo Games.

"The BCCI proudly joins the Honourable Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi in extending our wholehearted support to the Team India athletes at Tokyo 2020. They have trained hard and are raring to go. Let us get together and Cheer 4 India," the Indian cricket board had tweeted.

India is sending 119 athletes to the Tokyo Games, which will get underway on Friday.

Six-time World champion and Olympic bronze medallist MC Mary Kom and India's hockey skipper Manpreet Singh have been named the flag bearers of the Indian contingent for the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics.