Mumbai Indians are on a roll in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The five-time champions, who lost four out of their first five matches, found their mojo back at the right time and won four back-to-back games. With 10 points after nine matches, MI are all set to face Lucknow Super Giants in an important IPL 2025 fixture on Sunday at the Wankhede Stadium. In their previous encounter this season, LSG emerged victorious by 12 runs.

Ahead of the upcoming clash against LSG, MI star opener Rohit Sharma gave his fans a hilarious moment. During the net practice, Rohit was seen sitting alongside LSG mentor Zaheer Khan. In that moment, LSG pacer Shardul Thakur entered the scene and was taunted by Rohit for coming late to the practice.

In a video posted by Mumbai Indians on X (formerly Twitter), Rohit was heard saying, "Kya re hero, abhi aa raha hai, ghar ka team hai kya? (Hey, hero, you're coming now? Is this your home team?)"

MI will be coming to this clash after defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad in their previous game on Wednesday at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Chasing a below-par 143 for 8, built on the efforts of Heinrich Klaasen efforts (71 off 44 balls) and his 99-run stand with Abhinav Manohar (43 off 37 balls), Rohit was in his zone as he hit 70 off 46 deliveries to bring a swift end to the home team's misery in 15.4 overs.

Earlier, pacers Deepak Chahar and Trent Boult led an impressive bowling show as Mumbai Indians restricted Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Chahar (2/12) and Boult (4/26) rattled SRH in their opening spells as Pat Cummins' side were reduced to 13 for 4 in the fifth over before Heinrich Klaasen pulled things back a bit with his classy half-ton.

Just like MI, Rohit has also found his rhythm back with the bat. Apart from his 70-run knock against SRH, he earlier scored 76* runs off 45 against the arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings.

(With PTI Inputs)