The Tokyo Olympics resume on Saturday with the Men's Individual Stroke Play Round 2, which was halted due to inclement weather on Friday, where golfers Anirban Lahiri and Udayan Mane will be in action for India. Seema Punia and Kamalpreet Kaur will begin their campaign in women's discus throw while archer Atanu Das will be up against Japan's Takaharu Furukawa in men's individual 1/8 eliminations. Amit Panghal, the top-ranked boxer in the men's 48-52kg category, will look to progress to the quarter-finals by beating Colombia's Yuberjen Martinez. Shooters Tejaswini Sawant and Anjum Moudgil will also be competing in the women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions Qualification and will progress to the medal round later in the day if they make the cut. PV Sindhu will headline India's schedule when she takes on World No.1 Tai Tzu-ying in badminton women's singles semi-final.

July 31 2021 04:57 (IST) Hello and welcome! Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Tokyo Olympics. After India was assured of its second medal thanks to Lovlina Borgohain, another women's boxer Pooja Rani will look to do the same on Saturday. PV Sindhu will have a tough challenge as she takes on Tai Tzu-ying to become the only Indian female athlete to win two individual Olympic medals. This and a lot more in store for you today. Stay tuned.