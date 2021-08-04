Tokyo 2020 - August 4 - Start Of Day - Hello And Welcome

Hello and welcome everyone to the Live Blog of 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games





It promises to be an exciting day for the Indians with the likes of javelin throwers Neeraj Chopra and Shivpal Singh, wrestlers Deepak Punia, Ravi Kumar and Anshu Malik, golfers Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar all in action.





The Indian women's hockey team will feature in the semifinal as they take on Argentina. Boxer Lovlina Borgohain will play her Welter semifinal match against the top seed Busenaz Surmeneli





So sit back and stay tuned for Live Updates



