Star India batter Virat Kohli was on Wednesday announced as a strategic investor in the World Bowling League (WBL). The World Bowling League recently announced MLB superstar and three-time World Series Champion Mookie Betts' Team OMG as the first franchise in the league. "I started bowling when I was 11 years old, spinning the ball by 12," Kohli said in a release. "It is evident how popular the sport is while being under-appreciated as a business proposition. Adi K Mishra's vision to redefine bowling is unique, and after our success with Team Blue Rising in the E1 series, I'm thrilled to join the WBL as an investor and partner."

