Tokyo Olympics: India Women's Hockey Team Beats South Africa To Stay In Fray For Quarterfinals
Tokyo Olympics: India won their second consecutive game in the women's hockey competition as they defeated South Africa 4-3 to stay alive in the fray for quarterfinals.
Highlights
- India beat South Africa 4-3 in their last group stage match
- India's hope for quarterfinals are still alive
- Second consecutive win for India in women's hockey competition
The Indian women's hockey team defeated lower-ranked South Africa 4-3 in the final Pool A match to record its second consecutive win and keep its hopes alive for the quarterfinal in the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday. Vandana Katariya (4th, 17th, 49th minutes) scored a hat-trick while young Neha Goyal (32nd) was the other goal-getter for India. South Africa's goals came from the sticks of Tarryn Glasby (15th), skipper Erin Hunter (30th), and Marizen Marais (39th). With two wins from their final two pool matches, India have finished the group stages with six points from five games.
India's fate now depends on the outcome of the last Pool A match between Great Britain and Ireland.
The Indians will have to wait till the evening to know their fate. Ireland's loss or a draw will be enough for India to seal their place in the quarterfinals.