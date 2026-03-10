Ishan Kishan shared a heartfelt moment with the Ahmedabad crowd during India's T20 World Cup 2026 final against New Zealand on Sunday. Suryakumar Yadav and his team sealed a commanding 96-run victory over the Kiwis to lift the coveted trophy. With this triumph, India became the first team in the world to successfully defend the T20 World Cup title and also the first to win it three times (2007, 2024, 2026). It was a thoroughly dominant performance from the hosts as they posted 255/5 in 20 overs, before bowling out New Zealand for 159.

As India maintained firm control with the ball, the Ahmedabad crowd had a playful request for skipper Suryakumar Yadav-they wanted him to give Ishan Kishan an over. With New Zealand struggling to score freely, fans at the Narendra Modi Stadium began chanting for the wicketkeeper-batter to bowl.

In a video now going viral on social media, Kishan was seen fielding near the boundary when the crowd started chanting, "Ishan ko bowling do! (Give Ishan a chance to bowl)." Acknowledging the fans, Ishan even gestured towards Surya, asking him to let him bowl an over. However, the request did not materialise and Kishan remained unused as a bowler during the match.

Ishan and Ahmedabad Crowd had formed an alliance to put pressure on Suryapic.twitter.com/XTjXaTR7bX — Mihir Jha (@MihirkJha) March 9, 2026

Ishan played through the immense grief of a personal tragedy during India's victorious T20 World Cup 2026 final against New Zealand on Sunday.

According to a Times of India report, Kishan's cousin and brother-in-law had died in a car accident on Friday, just a couple of days before the T20 World Cup final. The incident prevented Kishan's father, Pranav Pandey, from travelling to Ahmedabad to attend the final. Kishan also wanted to join his family, but the duty of a World Cup final meant he could not return.

After the game, Ishan, who scored 54 off 25 balls, opened up on the situation and dedicated his knock to his late cousin sister.

"To be honest, before the game, I lost my cousin sister yesterday in a car accident. I played well for her. I spoke to Hardik bhai, he said to put the team ahead. I dedicate this win to her, and today is Women's Day, so it makes it all the more special," Kishan said during the post-match press conference.