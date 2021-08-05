Aiming to win a medal for the first time in over four decades, India face Germany in their men's hockey bronze medal match on Thursday at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. The Manpreet Singh-led side will be hoping to bounce back to winning ways after losing their semifinal match to Belgium. Meanwhile, Ravi Kumar Dahiya will be headlining India's wrestling campaign along with Vinesh Phogat, Deepak Punia and Anshu Malik. Dahiya will be facing Zaur Uguev in the wrestling men's freestyle 57kg final bout. Golfer Aditi Ashok will be hoping to build on her fine form in the women's individual second round on Thursday. She finished in second position during the first round on Wednesday. She will also be joined by Dikshita Dagar. KT Irfan, Rahul Rohilla and Sandeep Kumar will also feature for India in the men's 20km walk final.

Here is the India schedule for August 5 at the Tokyo Olympics

Aditi Ashok, Diksha Dagar - Golf Women's Individual, Round 2

Time: 4:00 AM onwards IST

India vs Germany - Men's Hockey Bronze Medal Match

Time: 7:00 AM IST

Anshu Malik vs Valeria Koblova - Wrestling Women's Freestyle 57kg Repechage

Time: 7:37 AM IST

Vinesh Phogat vs Sofia Mattsson - Wrestling Women's Freestyle 53kg 1/8 Final

Time: 8:00 AM IST

KT Irfan, Rahul Rohilla, Sandeep Kumar - Men's 20km Race Walk Final

Time: 1:00 PM IST

Ravi Kumar Dahiya vs Zaur Uguev - Wrestling Men's Freestyle 57kg Final

Time: 4:20 PM IST

Deepak Punia vs TBD - Wrestling Men's Freestyle 86kg Bronze Medal match

Time: 4:40 PM IST