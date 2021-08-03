India suffered a heartbreaking loss to Belgium in the men's hockey semi-final as they lost 2-5 on Tuesday. India will now compete in the bronze medal against either Australia or Germany who will face-off in the second semi-final later in the day. India conceded early in the first quarter as Belgium converted a penalty corner to take the lead in the second minute. India ended the first half well as they fought back to take 2-1 lead after the first 15 minutes of the contest.

Mandeep Singh and Harmanpreet Singh scored the goals for India. Belgium, number two in world rankings, equalised in the second quarter thanks to Alexander Hendrickx's strike. The third quarter ended goalless but Belgium proved to be too be good on the day as they scored three goals in the final 15 minutes of the semi-final clash to book their place in the final of the Tokyo Olympics.

More to follow...