Czech beach volleyball coach Simon Nausch has tested positive for Covid-19 in the Tokyo Olympic Village, officials said on Tuesday, a day after one of the players also tested positive. "At least we know that regular testing works and catches positive cases right from the start. It's unpleasant for us but we'll deal with it," Czech Olympic team head Martin Doktor said in a statement. The team said Nausch had left the Olympic Village for isolation and that any close contacts would self-isolate. It is the fifth Covid case in the Village. Two South African footballers and a video analyst had previously tested positive.

"Due to previous cases in our team, we tried to be extremely careful. Unfortunately it did not work but I am really glad I am in isolation before I can jeopardise someone else's participation in the games," Nausch said in the statement.

The announcement came a day after Czech beach volleyball player Ondrej Perusic tested positive at the Olympic Village.

Promoted

The Czech Olympic Committee earlier said that a staff member had also tested positive upon landing in Tokyo last week.

The Olympic Village, a complex of apartments and dining areas in Tokyo, will house 6,700 athletes and officials at its peak during the Games.