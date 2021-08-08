Flag bearers of each countries march out!









Welcome, flagbearers!



The athletes enter the Olympic Stadium together - a moment to remember that, while we may come from all over the world, @Tokyo2020 has proven that we are always #StrongerTogether. #Tokyo2020 #ClosingCeremony pic.twitter.com/Wz8tnkb3mC — Olympics (@Olympics) August 8, 2021

Flag bearers and athletes of each country who participated at the Tokyo Games make their way out to the stadium. For India, it is wrestler Bajrang Punia who is walking out with the national flag.