The closing ceremony for the Tokyo 2020 Games began in a nearly empty Olympic Stadium on Sunday, at the end of a 16-day event held under strict anti-coronavirus conditions. The festivities began in front of VIPs after the Japanese flag was raised at the 68,000-seat venue, where fans are barred to prevent infections. Wrestler Bajrang Punia led the Indian contingent out during the parade of athletes during the closing ceremony of Tokyo 2020.

Here are all the live updates from Tokyo Olympics 2020 Closing Ceremony

August 08 2021 16:52 (IST) Parade of athletes begin! The athletes who gave it their all over the last couple of weeks walk out for one last time at the Olympic Stadium. The parade of athletes has begun!



The athletes walk in together to celebrate everything they have given these past few weeks.



August 08 2021 16:41 (IST) Flag bearers of each countries march out! Flag bearers and athletes of each country who participated at the Tokyo Games make their way out to the stadium. For India, it is wrestler Bajrang Punia who is walking out with the national flag.

Welcome, flagbearers!



Welcome, flagbearers!



August 08 2021 16:34 (IST) Fireworks to kick off the closing ceremony! The closing ceremony of Tokyo Olympics 2020 is underway at the Olympic stadium. IOC president Thomas Bach is in attendance. It's 8pm on 8 August 2021.



August 08 2021 16:20 (IST) Hello and Welcome! Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Tokyo Olympics closing ceremony. The sporting extravaganza is about to conclude after weeks of thrilling action.