After some highs and lows on Thursday, the Indian contingent will see fresh faces competing on Friday as sprinter Dutee Chand and other track and field athletes compete at the Tokyo Games. Dutee will compete in women's 100m sprint while MP Jabir will be in action in men's 100m hurdles. Indian athletes will also put their challenge forward in 4X400 mixed relay round one. Among the familiar faces, shooters Manu Bhaker and Rahi Sarnobat will be in action again in women's 25m pistol qualification rapid. Archer Deepika Kumari, shuttler PV Sindhu and the women's and men's hockey team will also compete. Beside these athletes, Indian golf players and sailors will also be in action.

Here's a list of Indian athletes who will be in action on Friday at the Tokyo Olympics:

Anirban Lahiri, Udayan S Mane (Golf) - Men's Individual Stroke Play Round 2

Time: 4:00 AM IST

Rahi Sarnobat, Manu Bhaker (Shooting) - 25m Pistol Women's Qualification Rapid

Time: 5:30 AM IST

Deepika Kumari (Archery) - Women's 1/8 Eliminations

Time: 6 AM IST

Avinash Mukund (Athletics) - Men's 3000m Steeplechase Round 1 - Heat 2

Time: 6:17 AM IST

Dutee Chand - Women's 100m

Time: Timing not available yet

Indian Women's Hockey Team - Pool A match vs Ireland

Time: 8:15 AM IST

Simranjit Kaur (Boxing) - Round of 16 bout

Time: 8:18 AM IST

M.P. Jabir (Athletics) - Men's 100m Hurdle Round 1, Heat 5

Time: 8:27 AM IST

Nethra Kumanan (Sailing) - Women's One Person Dinghy - Laser Radial - Race 09

Time: 8:35 AM IST (Race 10 follows)

Ganapathy Kelapanda and Varun Thakkar (Sailing) - Men's Skiff - 49er - Race 07

Time: 8:35 AM IST (Race 08 and 09 follow)

Lovlina Borgohain (Boxing) - Quarterfinal bout

Time: 8:48 AM IST

Vishnu Sarvanan (Sailing) - Men's One Person Dinghy - Laser - Race 9

Time: 11:05 AM (Race 10 follows)

PV Sindhu (Badminton) - Quarterfinal match against Akane Yamaguchi

Time: 1:15 PM IST

Indian men's hockey team - Pool A match vs Japan

Time: 3 PM IST

Promoted

Athletics - 4x400 Mixed Relay Round 1 - Heat 2

Time: 4:42 PM IST