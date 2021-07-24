19-year-old ace shooter Saurabh Chaudhary will be aiming to become India's youngest-ever Olympic medallist, in the Men's 10m Air Pistol Final, at the Tokyo Games on July 24. The youngster blitzed past his opponents during qualification on Saturday, with scores which read 95, 98, 98, 100, 98 and 97. During the qualification round, he was also accompanied by Abhishek Verma, who failed to make the cut. Also, if Chaudhary wins a medal, he will overtake PV Sindhu, who is currently India's youngest Olympic medallist, having won silver as a 21-year-old in Rio 2016.

