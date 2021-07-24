Story ProgressBack to home
Tokyo Olympics LIVE: Saurabh Chaudhary Aims To Win Gold Medal In Men's 10m Air Pistol Final
Tokyo Olympics LIVE: After cruising past his opponents in the qualification phase, Saurabh Chaudhary will be aiming to win gold in the Men's 10m Air Pistol Final.
Olympics LIVE Updates: Saurabh Chaudharywas in top form during the qualification stage.© AFP
19-year-old ace shooter Saurabh Chaudhary will be aiming to become India's youngest-ever Olympic medallist, in the Men's 10m Air Pistol Final, at the Tokyo Games on July 24. The youngster blitzed past his opponents during qualification on Saturday, with scores which read 95, 98, 98, 100, 98 and 97. During the qualification round, he was also accompanied by Abhishek Verma, who failed to make the cut. Also, if Chaudhary wins a medal, he will overtake PV Sindhu, who is currently India's youngest Olympic medallist, having won silver as a 21-year-old in Rio 2016.
Topics mentioned in this article
Saurabh Chaudhary Olympics 2020 Olympics Live Blogs
Get the latest updates on IPL 2021, IPL Points Table,IPL Schedule 2021, live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.