Bangladesh Cricket Board Accepts Team's Conduct vs Sri Lanka Was "Unacceptable"

Skipper Shakib Al Hasan and reserve player Nurul Hasan were both fined by the ICC. © AFP

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) expressed their regret over the team's behaviour during a Nidahas Trophy match against Sri Lanka on Friday night. The Twenty20 International at the R. Premadasa stadium in Colombo descended into chaos following an umpiring decision and the BCB said that it has warned it's players and stressed to them the importance of upholding the spirit of the game. Bangladesh did go on to beat Sri Lanka by two wickets and will face India in the final of the tri-nation T20I series on Sunday.

"The Board accepts that conduct of the Bangladesh Team in certain instances was unacceptable on a cricket field," the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) said in a statement.

"We understand that the events may have transpired due to the importance of the match and the pressure that comes with it but feel that the expected level of professionalism was not exhibited by the team while dealing with a tense situation."

"The Bangladesh Team members have been reminded of their responsibility in upholding the spirit of cricket at all times," it added.

Drama unfolded when Mustafizur Rahman missed two bouncers from Isuru Udana in the final over and was run out, but the Bangladesh players contested the call, saying it was a no ball due to its height.

Skipper Shakib Al Hasan looked furious on the boundary and even waved to call the batsmen back to the pavilion.

Reserve player Nurul Hasan, who was sent to the field with a message from the Bangladesh dressing room, was also involved in a spat with Sri Lankan skipper Thisara Perera.

The International Cricket Council on Saturday fined both Shakib and Nurul 25 percent of their match incomes and handed them one demerit point each for their part in the fracas.

During the Bangladesh players' celebrations, Sri Lankan batsman Kusal Mendis was seen yelling at them as the Tigers' Tamim Iqbal tried to calm him down.

A glass door was shattered by someone from the Bangladeshi dressing room immediately after the game, sparking further criticism.

Bangladesh will face India in the final of the three-nation tournament on Sunday.