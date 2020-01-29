 
New Zealand vs India, 2020

 24 Jan 20 to 29 Feb 20

Yuzvendra Chahal Trolls "Youngsters" Virat Kohli, KL Rahul For Copying His Shot

Updated: 29 January 2020 11:36 IST

Yuzvendra Chahal took to Twitter to troll India captain Virat Kohli and KL Rahul for copying his shot.

Yuzvendra Chahal had earlier posted a picture on Instagram, practising an upper cut. © Instagram

Yuzvendra Chahal is known for his self depreciating humour, particularly with regards to his batting skills, or lack of it. On Tuesday, the wrist spinner showed another example of that when he posted a collage of him holding the bat loosely in the position of the ramp shot along with those of KL Rahul and India captain Virat Kohli playing the same shot. "When they are trying to copy my shot. Not bad keep it up youngsters," said Chahal in his tweet.

Chahal, Rahul and Kohli are currently in New Zealand gearing up for the third T20I against the Blackcaps to be played on Wednesday. India won the first two matches that were played at Eden Park in Auckland.

The third match will be played in Hamilton. The fourth match will then be played on Friday in Wellington and the final T20I will be played on February 2 in Mount Maunganui.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Yuzvendra Singh Chahal Yuzvendra Chahal Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Kannaur Lokesh Rahul KL Rahul New Zealand vs India, 2020 Cricket
Highlights
  • Yuzvendra Chahal posted a picture on Twitter
  • Chahal trolled Virat Kohli and KL Rahul for copying his shot
  • India lead the five-match series 2-0
