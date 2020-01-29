Yuzvendra Chahal is known for his self depreciating humour, particularly with regards to his batting skills, or lack of it. On Tuesday, the wrist spinner showed another example of that when he posted a collage of him holding the bat loosely in the position of the ramp shot along with those of KL Rahul and India captain Virat Kohli playing the same shot. "When they are trying to copy my shot. Not bad keep it up youngsters," said Chahal in his tweet.

When they trying to copy my shot not bad keep it up youngsters @BCCI pic.twitter.com/1tirLi1eS8 — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) January 28, 2020

Chahal, Rahul and Kohli are currently in New Zealand gearing up for the third T20I against the Blackcaps to be played on Wednesday. India won the first two matches that were played at Eden Park in Auckland.

The third match will be played in Hamilton. The fourth match will then be played on Friday in Wellington and the final T20I will be played on February 2 in Mount Maunganui.