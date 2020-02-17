Virat Kohli , who is gearing up for the Test series in New Zealand, got an emotional parting message from wife Anushka Sharma on Monday. Anushka Sharma took to Instagram to post a picture with Virat Kohli but it was her emotional caption that won over the Internet. "You'd think good byes get easier with time. But they never do," Anushka Sharma captioned her post on Instagram. Soon after Anushka Sharma posted the picture, fans flooded the comments section with heartwarming messages for the couple.

On February 13, Team India had gone to Blue Springs in Putaruru, New Zealand to enjoy an "off day."

Fast bowler Mohammed Shami had posted a picture on Instagram where Anushka Sharma was seen chilling with her husband Virat Kohli and his teammates.

India are set to play a two-match Test series in New Zealand, starting February 21.

The first match will be played in Wellington while Christchurch will host the second and final game of India's long tour of New Zealand.

Earlier, India had scripted history by sweeping the five-match Twenty20 International series 5-0.

The hosts came back all guns blazing in the 50-over format to take the ODI series 3-0.

The upcoming Test series will be a part of the ICC Test Championship which India lead with 360 points from seven wins in as many games.

New Zealand are at sixth place with 60 points from five Tests.

New Zealand had lost their last Test series 0-3 against Australia while India outclassed Bangladesh in the two-Test series at home.