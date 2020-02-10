 
New Zealand vs India: Virat Kohli A Class Player, "Doesn't Have Many Weaknesses," Says Tim Southee

Updated: 10 February 2020 22:11 IST

Tim Southee recently became the most successful bowler against Virat Kohli, having dismissed him nine times across formats.

Tim Southee sent Virat Kohli packing for just 15 in the second India-New Zealand ODI. © AFP

New Zealand pacer Tim Southee on Saturday became the most successful bowler against Virat Kohli as he has now dismissed the Indian skipper nine times across formats -- six times in ODIs. Commenting on the feat, Southee preferred to be humble and credited the conditions for his success against the run-machine. "He is obviously a class-player and doesn't have many weaknesses. I think the wicket had a little bit of assistance with the new ball and if you put it in the right areas, there was enough there to ask a few questions. It is about assistance and the pitch conditions...," Southee told reporters.

Southee went on to add that Kohli's wicket becomes all the more important when India are chasing a total as the Indian captain loves the idea of chasing down targets.

"It is your job to take wickets...And Virat is a great player and he has been in great form. Especially in run chases he is exceptional, so I guess it's always nice to see the back of him. I didn't know that was the most...," he said.

During India's chase of 274 on Saturday, Southee bowled a peach of a delivery to disturb the woodwork and send Kohli back to the dressing room on his individual score of 15.

England's James Anderson and Graeme Swann come second in the list as they both have dismissed Kohli eight times across formats. Morne Morkel, Nathan Lyon, Zampa and Rampaul all stand third with seven dismissals of the Indian skipper.

The 31-year-old Kohli hasn't been able to perform as per expectations in the ongoing New Zealand tour. Kohli has crossed 50 only once in the seven games played so far against the Black Caps.

Barring the 51 in the first ODI in Hamilton, his highest score has been 45 that he hit in the first T20I in Auckland. In between, his scores were 11, 38 and 11.

Topics mentioned in this article New Zealand vs India, 2020 India India Cricket Team New Zealand New Zealand Cricket Team Timothy Grant Southee Tim Southee Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Cricket
