NZ vs IND: Trent Boult Returns For Test Series Against India, Kyle Jamieson Primed For Debut

Updated: 17 February 2020 09:46 IST

New Zealand named Trent Boult and Kyle Jamieson in their 13-man squad for the Test series against India.

Trent Boult has recovered after breaking his right hand in the Test series against Australia. © AFP

New Zealand's premier fast bowler Trent Boult is set for a return to action when the Test series against India kicks off on February 21. Boult, who has been out of action since breaking his hand in the Boxing Day Test against Australia and missed the limited overs series against India, has been named in the 13-man squad for the Test series against India. Pacer Kyle Jamieson, who recently made his ODI debut for the home side, could also play his maiden game in the longest format for New Zealand after receiving a call-up.

"It's terrific to have Trent back with us and we're looking forward to the energy and experience he adds to the group alongside his obvious class with the ball in hand," New Zealand coach John Stead said in a press release.

Stead also said that Jamieson, who impressed in the ODI series, offered the variety of the extra bounce he could extract thanks to his height.

"Kyle will offer us a point of difference with the bounce he could extract on what is traditionally a good surface in Wellington," he said of the lanky pacer.

New Zealand also recalled spinner Ajaz Patel, who replaces leg-spinner Todd Astle from the squad that played in Australia.

"We're excited to welcome back Ajaz who has done a great job for us overseas and has a proven domestic record in New Zealand conditions," Stead said.

New Zealand also named Darryl Mitchell in their squad as an all-rounder cover. Tom Blundell, who scored a valiant 121 in his last Test, is set to open the batting alongside Tom Latham.

The New Zealand squad will arrive in Wellington on Tuesday, the release added.

The first match of the series will be played at the Basin Reserve in Wellington starting Friday.

New Zealand squad: Kane Williamson (c), Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner, BJ Watling

New Zealand vs India, 2020 New Zealand New Zealand Cricket Team India India Cricket Team Trent Alexander Boult Trent Boult Kyle Jamieson Luteru Ross Poutoa Lote Taylor Ross Taylor Cricket
