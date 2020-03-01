NZ vs IND: Virat Kohli Gives Send Offs To Kane Williamson, Tom Latham In 2nd Test. Watch

Virat Kohli, who had a forgetful outing with the bat in the ongoing Test series in New Zealand, was all charged up in the first two sessions of the second day's play as New Zealand were bowled out for 235 . In the 29th over, Jasprit Bumrah found the outside edge of Kane Williamson's bat that was taken behind the stumps by Rishabh Pant. As the New Zealand skipper was making his way back to the pavilion, Virat Kohli gave him a send off that was captured by a fan and the video went viral on social media. Virat Kohli was at it again when Mohammed Shami went through the Tom Latham's defenses and cleaned him up. As the New Zealand opener was walking back, Virat Kohli gave him a mouthful that caught the attention of a few fans on social media as they asked ICC to take stock of Kohli's behaviour on the field.

ICC Will Gift Another Spirit Of The Cricket Award To Virat Kohli For His Gentle & Polite Send Off To Kane Williamson.

Absolute Pathetic!#NZvIND

pic.twitter.com/wlNR8EHgCe — CriCkeT KinG (@imtheguy007) March 1, 2020

"Virat Kohli should be given a demerit point and a ban after that celebration and send off to Williamson," a fan tweeted.

Virat Kohli should be given a demerit point and a ban after that celebration and send off to Williamson. #NZvsIND #INDvsNZ — (@okaySTFU007) February 29, 2020

"This is too much from kohli this is not at all attitude of gentleman," another fan joined in.

This is too much from kohli this is not at all attitude of gentleman — Siddhant Barik (@BarikSiddhant) March 1, 2020

"Whenever I see him ,first of all I don't want to see him," a fan said.

Whenever I see him ,first of all I don't want to see him — Deepak Yadav (@DeepakY17572268) March 1, 2020

In the match, Indian bowlers bowled out New Zealand for 235 as India took a seven-run first innings lead.

The visitors got off to a poor start as Trent Boult sent back Mayank Agarwal for three in the second over.

Tim Southee then removed Prithvi Shaw for 14 to push India on the backfoot.

Colin de Grandhomme got the big wicket of Virat Kohli as he trapped the India captain right in front of the stumps.

Boult then cleaned up Cheteshwar Pujara and Umesh Yadav in the final few overs of the day.

India ended the day at 90 for six, leading New Zealand by 97 runs.