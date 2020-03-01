 
New Zealand vs India, 2020

 24 Jan 20 to 29 Feb 20

NZ vs IND: Virat Kohli Gives Send Offs To Kane Williamson, Tom Latham In 2nd Test. Watch

Updated: 01 March 2020 13:31 IST

Virat Kohli was all charged up as India bowled out New Zealand for 235 on Day 2 of the second Test.

Virat Kohli gave a mouthful to Tom Latham after he was castled on 52 by Mohammed Shami. © Screengrab from video posted on hotstar.com

Virat Kohli, who had a forgetful outing with the bat in the ongoing Test series in New Zealand, was all charged up in the first two sessions of the second day's play as New Zealand were bowled out for 235. In the 29th over, Jasprit Bumrah found the outside edge of Kane Williamson's bat that was taken behind the stumps by Rishabh Pant. As the New Zealand skipper was making his way back to the pavilion, Virat Kohli gave him a send off that was captured by a fan and the video went viral on social media. Virat Kohli was at it again when Mohammed Shami went through the Tom Latham's defenses and cleaned him up. As the New Zealand opener was walking back, Virat Kohli gave him a mouthful that caught the attention of a few fans on social media as they asked ICC to take stock of Kohli's behaviour on the field.

"Virat Kohli should be given a demerit point and a ban after that celebration and send off to Williamson," a fan tweeted.

"This is too much from kohli this is not at all attitude of gentleman," another fan joined in.

"Whenever I see him ,first of all I don't want to see him," a fan said.

In the match, Indian bowlers bowled out New Zealand for 235 as India took a seven-run first innings lead.

The visitors got off to a poor start as Trent Boult sent back Mayank Agarwal for three in the second over.

Tim Southee then removed Prithvi Shaw for 14 to push India on the backfoot.

Colin de Grandhomme got the big wicket of Virat Kohli as he trapped the India captain right in front of the stumps.

Boult then cleaned up Cheteshwar Pujara and Umesh Yadav in the final few overs of the day.

India ended the day at 90 for six, leading New Zealand by 97 runs.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team New Zealand New Zealand Cricket Team Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Kane Stuart Williamson Kane Williamson Thomas William Maxwell Latham Tom Latham Mohammed Shami Ahmed Mohammed Shami Jasprit Jasbirsingh Bumrah Jasprit Bumrah Cricket New Zealand vs India, 2020
Highlights
  • Virat Kohli gave send offs to Kane Williamson and Tom Latham on Day 2
  • India took a 7-run 1st innings lead after bowling out New Zealand for 235
  • Mohammed Shami picked up four wickets for 81 runs
