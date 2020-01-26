 
New Zealand vs India, 2020

 24 Jan 20 to 29 Feb 20

New Zealand vs India 2nd T20I Live Score: India Look To Consolidate Series Lead Against New Zealand

Updated:26 January 2020 10:31 IST

Live Score, NZ vs IND 2nd T20I: India defeated New Zealand by six wickets in the T20I series opener.

NZ vs IND T20I Live Cricket Score: India chased down 204 runs with an over to spare in 1st T20I. © Twitter

Indian batsmen stole the show at Eden Park in Auckland in a run-fest on Friday that saw the visitors chase down the 204-run target with an over to spare. The two teams will lock horns at the same venue for the second Twenty20 International of the five-match series on Sunday as another run feast awaits. India will look for an improvement in the bowling department and extend their lead in the series while New Zealand will have their hands full after a lacklustre performance in the field in the opener. The hosts dropped several catches and missed multiple run-out chances that eventually cost them the game. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Live Score Updates Between New Zealand vs India 2nd T20I, straight from Eden Park, Auckland

    Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team New Zealand New Zealand Cricket Team Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Kane Stuart Williamson Kane Williamson New Zealand vs India, 2020 New Zealand vs India, 2nd T20I
    Get the latest New Zealand vs India 2020 news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2020 schedule, Cricket live score
