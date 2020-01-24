 
New Zealand vs India, 2020

 24 Jan 20 to 29 Feb 20

New Zealand vs India 1st T20I Live Score: India Shift Focus To T20Is As They Face New Zealand Test

Updated:24 January 2020 10:40 IST

Live Score, NZ vs IND 1st T20I: New Zealand has the edge over India in T20I head to head encounters.

NZ vs IND T20I Live Cricket Score: New Zealand defeated India 2-1 when the two teams last met in T20Is. © Twitter

India, after beating Australia in the One-day International (ODI) series at home, will take on New Zealand in a five-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series, starting Friday. India suffered a huge setback ahead of the T20I series as opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan injured his left shoulder and was ruled out of the T20I and ODI series against New Zealand. Wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson was recalled into the T20I squad for the series in New Zealand on Tuesday. With the T20 World Cup scheduled to be played later this year in Australia, India captain Virat Kohli will look to find the right combination going ahead in the shortest format of the game. For New Zealand, the spotlight will be on their captain Kane Williamson after his side lost the three-match Test series 0-3 to Australia. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Live Cricket Score Updates Between New Zealand vs India 1st T20I, straight from Eden Park, Auckland

  • 10:40 (IST)Jan 24, 2020

    There was some rain in the morning in Auckland!

    Earlier in the day, light shower greeted Eden Park ahead of the T20I series opener. However, the forecast for the rest of the day looks good and we should get a 20-over per side game.
  • 10:36 (IST)Jan 24, 2020

    Kohli confirmed KL Rahul will keep wickets!

    India captain Virat Kohli confirmed on Thursday that KL Rahul will keep the wickets and open the batting along with Rohit Sharma in the T20I series opener.
  • 10:32 (IST)Jan 24, 2020

    Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the first Twenty20 International of the five-match series between New Zealand and India. 
