9.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! 34 off the over.
9.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Whacked! Taylor takes the full toll of the Free Hit. 28 from the over so far. Shivam bowls a full ball outside off, Taylor gets under the pitch of the ball and hammers it over deep mid-wicket for a massive six.
FREE HIT TIME!!!
9.5 overs (5 Runs) NO BALL AND FOUR! Shivam Dube is getting some hammering here. Dube looks for the slower one but ends up bowling a full ball on middle, Taylor whips it towards deep mid-wicket. Sundar there tries to field but he slips and the ball goes to the fence. Also, Dube has overstepped so a Free Hit is loading.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Shortish and around off, Seifert taps it through point for a single.
9.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Could've easily dragged on the stumps but Seifert is lucky here. A length ball, outside off, Tim gets across and looks to play the paddle. But Dube smartly bowls it on the pads, cramping him for room. Seifert looks to continue with that shot but almost drags it onto his off stump! The ball races past the off stump, to the fine leg fence.
9.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Another one but this could've been gone in the hands too. Another short ball on middle from Dube. Seifert connects with the pull towards deep square leg. The fielder there is standing well ahead of the ropes. He tries to catch but the ball evades him to go over the ropes.
9.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Welcome into the attack Dube. What a strike from Seifert. A length ball angled into the batter, Seifert comes down the track and slams it over deep mid-wicket for a biggie.
Shivam Dube is introduced into the attack.
8.6 overs (1 Run) Once again Chahal goes short and Seifert this time cuts it to deep point and keeps the strike. 9 from the over.
8.5 overs (1 Run) Short outside off, Tim cuts it towards deep point for a run.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Shorter on off, Seifert punches it towards cover and gets a run.
8.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Swept and swept really hard. Full and around off from Chahal, Seifert sweeps it hard and finds the gap between deep mid-wicket and deep square leg for a boundary.
8.2 overs (0 Run) Loopy ball around off, turns a hint away as Seifert looks to push at it.
8.1 overs (2 Runs) NOT OUT! Seifert can carry on. The dive has saved him there. Fuller ball on middle, Seifert sweeps it towards deep mid-wicket. Iyer runs forward, picks the ball quickly and fires the throw at the striker's end as the batters decide for the second. Rahul collects the ball and takes the bails off. The third umpire has been called for. The replays roll in and show that Seifert has done well to get in with the dive.
Is Seifert short? That could be a massive blow! Replay time. Just in, with the dive.
7.6 overs (2 Runs) Super Sanju has saved 4 runs for his side. That ball had six written all over it but Samson had other ideas. Full outside off, Taylor heaves it over mid-wicket. He does not time it well but it looks like it will go over the fence. Samson there comes to his right and almost takes the catch with a dive but his momentum takes him over the ropes so he releases the ball quickly behind. Unfortunately there is no one behind to take the catch but that would be asking too much as he has done the unthinkable and somehow saved it from going to the fence.
7.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Pulled away and it flies away like a bullet. Shorter on off, Taylor pulls it with power and it goes over mid-wicket for a boundary.
7.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Bouncer bounces too high and goes over the head of Ross. Wided by the umpire.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Outside off, Seifert cuts it away from point and gets a single.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Ohh! Taylor is lucky to get away with that. Length delivery outside off, Taylor looks to pulll but the ball keeps a bit low and takes the inside edge of his bat. It hits his calf and rolls behind, past the stumps. Allowing them to take a single.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on off, Seifert whips it towards long on and gets to the other end.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Good length ball around off, Taylor runs it down to third man and gets a single.
Shardul Thakur is back on! 1-0-10-0 from him so far.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Tidy start from Chahal. Just 3 from his first. Shorter on off, Seifert blocks it to get through the over.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Good stop, probably saved three runs for his side. Tossed up on off, Taylor drives it to the right of cover. Manish Pandey there dives and saves it. Keeping it down to one.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Flighted on off, Seifert milks it towards long off and gets a single.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Loopy delivery on middle and leg, Taylor nudges it towards mid on and gets a run.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Beauty! Slower through the air and short. It turns off the surface, Taylor looks to defend but misses.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Chahal starts with a very slow leg spinner on off and middle. Taylor pushes it to mid off.
Yuzvendra Chahal comes to bowl now.
5.6 overs (1 Run) Bouncer on the body, Taylor goes hard for the pull but misses to get hit on the body. The ball rolls towards point for a run. 9 from the final over of the Powerplay and the Kiwis are 41/3 at the end of it. 123 more needed off 84 balls.
5.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries! Another full ball which is angled into the batter, Taylor once again flicks and this time the ball goes to the deep square leg fence.
5.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That was hit with power! A full ball around off, Taylor uses his wrists and whips it to deep mid-wicket fence.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Short of a length ball around off, Taylor goes for the pull but connects only with thin air.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Stifled appeal but the umpire turns it down. Height looked to be an issue and also probably going down. Good length ball pitching on off and coming in. Taylor comes inside the line and looks to flick it over on the leg side but misses. The ball hits him on his pad. There is a hopeful appeal but the umpire is unmoved.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller and coming in on off, Taylor defends it with a dead bat.