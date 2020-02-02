A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 10.2 overs, India are 91/1. The live updates of New Zealand vs India scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in New Zealand vs India, 2020. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through New Zealand vs India, 2020 today match, ball by ball commentary, New Zealand vs India, New Zealand vs India live score, New Zealand vs India scorecard. Follow the excitement of the New Zealand vs India, 2020 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.
9.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Delicately done.
9.5 overs (1 Run) Follows the maximum with an easy single towards long off.
9.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Now Rohit will get the maximum he so rightfully deserves. Santner drags it short on off, Rohit gets on his back foot and whacks his pull over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie.
9.3 overs (2 Runs) Another good shot from Rohit but once again does not get a boundary. Flighted on off, Rohit drives it through covers. The fielder inside the circle dives and gets his hand to it. He takes the pace off allowing the fielder in the deep to save it before the ropes.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Shorter on off, Rahul punches it through covers for one.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Strong sweep but just a single. Flighted delivery outside off, Rohit gets down on one knee and drags his sweep with power but there is a man at deep mid-wicket in place so just one.
8.6 overs (0 Run) On middle, pushed back to the bowler.
8.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on the pads, worked towards long on for a single. Rahul wanted the second there but Rohit says no.
8.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Poor ball and got the treatment it deserved. Short and outside off, Rohit slams it it over the point fielder and the ball races away to the fence in the deep. That did not come from the middle of the bat but once it cleared the infield, it was always going to the fence.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Full again, Rahul this time pushes it to sweeper cover for a run.
8.2 overs (0 Run) Slower through the air and on a full length, pushed back to the bowler.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Full ball on middle, Rohit comes down the track and looks to flick but the ball takes the inner half of the bat and goes towards deep square leg for a single.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Bowls a quicker one on off and middle, Rohit punches it to long on for a single.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball on off, pushed through mid off for a single.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Outside off, punched to deep cover for another easy run.
7.3 overs (1 Run) On the pads, worked towards mid-wicket for a single.
7.2 overs (1 Run) 50-run stand is up between the two now! Another shortish length ball outside off, Rohit pushes it through covers for a single.
7.1 overs (2 Runs) Santner starts with a short one outside off, Rahul punches it through point for couple of runs.
Spin from both the ends. Santner is introduced into the attack.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Quicker one outside off, this time Rohit taps it through point for a single. A tight start from Sodhi.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Short and outside off, Rohit punches it straight to the fielder at point.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter and outside off, Rahul works it towards mid-wicket for a run.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Another one which is quick and outside off, Rahul once again finds the fielder at point.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Quicker one just outside off, Rahul cuts but finds the point fielder.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Sodhi starts with a loopy ball outside off, gives it quite a lot of air. Rahul pushes it towards covers.
Change in bowling. Straightaway after the Powerplay spin is introduced and it is going to be Ish Sodhi who will operate now.
5.6 overs (1 Run) Full and around off, pushed to mid off for a single. 53/1 at the end of the Powerplay, an excellent one for the visitors. A very good one for them.
5.5 overs (1 Run) Short one on middle, Rohit easily pulls it to deep square leg for a run.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, Rohit skips down the track and looks to slam it through covers. He though mistimes it and finds the fielder.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Stifled appeal but that looked to be missing leg. Fuller length ball on the pads, Rohit looks to heave it over the leg side but misses to get hit on the pads.
5.2 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Rahul nudges it towards mid-wicket and crosses over for a run.
5.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! 50-up for India and that is some way of doing it. What a shot from Rahul. Slightly shorter on the pads, Rahul hammers it over deep square leg with the pose of a Nataraja shot.