A very good bowling performance from the hosts. They were clearly the second best side in the first 10 overs but the way they have managed to restrict India is commendable. Hamish Bennett and Scott Kuggeleijn were excellent as they gave away just 46 and picked up three amongst themselves from their 8. Sodhi was again economical, Southee personally had a torrid time as he ended up conceding 52 from his 4. But the Kiwi skipper will be happy with his sides overall performance.
After opting to bat, Sanju Samson once again failed to make a mark in the side. Rahul though continued his tremendous form with the bat and Rohit too continued from where he left off in the 3rd T20I. The pair added 88 before Rahul departed. Rohit though continued his fine work but just when Iyer was struggling at the other end, the Indian skipper injured himself and couldn't continue. The struggles of Iyer and Dube saw India fail to reach even the 170-run mark when 190 looked on the cards around the halfway stage of the innings.
A supreme comeback from the Kiwis. They have managed to pull things back and have restricted India to a below average score on this venue. Just 79 from the last 10 overs and the hosts will be mightily impressed with their bowling efforts.
19.6 overs (1 Run) Another slog attempt from Iyer fails and just a single to end the innings. A length ball around off, it is slower one. Iyer looks to pull but gets an inside edge on the body. They scamper through for a run. A decent finish from Southee after conceding 10 off the first 3 balls. INDIA FINISH WITH 163/3.
19.5 overs (2 Runs) Full and outside off, Iyer once again does not connect it well. Good enough for a couple as it goes over the infield on the off side.
19.4 overs (1 Run) Very full ball around off, Pandey pushes it to long on for a single.
19.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Southee tries for a slower one outside off, Pandey lets it be. Called wide.
19.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Over covers now! Full but outside off, Pandey does well to reach out and squeeze it over point for a boundary now.
19.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Much needed one for the Indians and it is Pandey who provides this one. One would wonder what he is doing languishing down the order. Southee bowls a full ball in the hitting zone of Pandey. He gets to the pitch and tonks it over wide long on for a six. 150 up for the Indians.
19.1 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, Pandey drives hard but it goes straight to Southee.
Tim Southee to bowl the final over of the innings. 3-0-37-0 from him. Hasn't been a great game so far. Can he finish it off well?
18.6 overs (0 Run) Superb over from Scott. Dot to finish the over. Good length ball on top of off, Shreyas throws his bat at it but misses. A very good day with the ball for Kuggeleijn. He finishes with the figures of 4-0-25-2.
Manish Pandey joins Shreyas Iyer in the middle.
18.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! Caught! This time Dube is not lucky enough and Kuggeleijn gets the wicket he deserves. Smart bowling from the pacer. He rolls his finger on this one and takes the pace off as he knows Dube is throwing everything at it without getting any timing. Shivam once again clears his front leg and this time looks to heave it on the leg side. He does not time it at all. It goes very high in the sky but does not get the distance. That's the part that matters, the ball needs to carry the distance and this one does not. It goes towards the man at deep mid-wicket. Tom Bruce judges and takes the skier. Another failure for Dube with the bat. He has not had a good series with the willow in hand and fails to impress.
18.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Dube does not time it but does enough to get a boundary. Full and wide outside off, Dube clears his front leg and goes over covers. The ball is not timed well but has enough to go over the in-field for a boundary.
18.3 overs (0 Run) Full length ball outside off, Dube looks to slog sweep but gets an inside edge on the pads. Like Iyer, he too is trying to hit the ball little too hard.
18.2 overs (0 Run) Dropped! Tough chance though! A slower one around off, Dube looks to slam it to the right of the bowler but slowness of the ball means he mistimes it to that side. Kuggeleijn throws his hand to his right, the ball hits his palm hard and pops out. Tough chance but need to be taken at the international level.
18.1 overs (1 Run) Good length ball just outside off, Iyer moves towards the off side and flicks it to mid-wicket for a single.
Scott Kuggeleijn to bowl out. Interestingly this is the first time in the series that he is going to finish off his quota.
17.6 overs (1 Run) Yes, he can. Just a single off the last ball and 3 from the over. Full and outside off, Iyer pushes it to mid off for a run.
17.5 overs (0 Run) Another dot! Excellent stuff from Bennett. He bowls it very full ball outside off, Iyer looks to squeeze it out but misses. Can Bennett finish it well?
17.4 overs (1 Run) Full and on the pads, Dube looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads. The ball rolls towards the leg side for a leg bye.
17.3 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off again, Iyer drills it well but this time finds Santner at cover. Santner though misfields and allows a run.
17.2 overs (0 Run) Another dot ball. Iyer is clearly struggling here. He looks to make room by moving towards the leg side. Bennett bowls it full and outside off, Iyer looks to reach out but misses.
17.1 overs (0 Run) Beaten! A good length ball outside off, Iyer look to force it towards off side but gets beaten.
Hamish Bennet returns.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Quicker one around off, Iyer goes on the back foot and looks to cut. However, it is too close for that shot and Iyer ends up getting a bottom edge for a single.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Dube is off the mark. A flatter one outside off, Dube pushes it past the diving bowler for a run.
Shivam Dube walks in place of Rohit Sharma.
Rohit is struggling and now he is in severe pain so he is off and that's a sensible decision as the series is wrapped up and there is no point risking a serious injury.
16.4 overs (0 Run) Now, he goes for the reverse sweep. That's not conventional Rohit. All he is trying to do now is get out or score quickly. He though finds the fielder at point. And once again he shows the pain.
16.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter and around off, pushed towards point.
16.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! There is issues with his calf but surely no issues with the power in the arms. Sodhi bowls a full ball in the arch of Rohit. He sits down and slog sweeps it over deep mid-wicket for a huge six. Someone in the crowd does reall well to pouch the ball well. Rohit though clearly looking struggling.
Rohit Sharma is in some pain there and the Indian physio comes out to the middle to check the issue. Looks like some problem with his calf. He is got taped and is not getting ready to resume his innings. There's still some grimace on his face. Gulps a sip of water and he is now ready.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Short and just outside off, Iyer looks to cut but the ball takes the bottom edge and goes towards short third man. A single is taken. Rohit is not looking comfortable here.
Bowling change! Ish Sodhi is back on!
15.6 overs (0 Run) Full and on off, pushed towards covers. 14 runs from Southee's 3rd over. Another poor one from the skipper.
15.5 overs (2 Runs) A couple now! Fuller ball outside off, Rohit looks to cream it over cover but does not time it well. However, it is good enough to clear the off side infield for a couple of runs.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off, pushed towards covers for a run.
15.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Timed brilliantly! Southee bowls a slower one but the length is not right. Iyer pulls it over deep square leg where Sodhi tries to catch but the ball goes over him for another biggie.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off, Rohit cuts it to sweeper cover for a run.
15.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Half century from the skipper! A back of a length ball outside off from Southee. Rohit pulls it with power and clears the man at mid off. Once the infield is cleared, no one will stop the boundary. Another top innings from Rohit.