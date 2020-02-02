Follow the New Zealand vs India, 2020 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 15.0 overs, India are 117/2. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of New Zealand vs India, 2020 today match between New Zealand and India. Everything related to New Zealand and India match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with New Zealand vs India live score. Do check for New Zealand vs India scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.
14.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX.
14.5 overs (0 Run) No run.
14.4 overs (2 Runs) 2 runs.
14.3 overs (1 Run) On the stumps, worked towards the leg side for a quick run.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Seeing the batter coming down the track, Santern fires it outside off, Iyer does well to push it to deep cover for a single.
14.1 overs (1 Run) Full and on middle, Rohit works it towards mid-wicket and thinks of a couple. However, Santenr does well to chase the ball and keep it to single.
13.6 overs (1 Run) Edged but safe. Good length ball outside off, Rohit comes down the track and looks to break the shackle. He ends up getting an outside edge which goes towards the vacant slip cordon. The man from third man cleans it up before the ropes. Just a single, the good news for India is Iyer can calm himself as Rohit will take the strike.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Bad ball and Bennett is lucky that it has not gone to the fence. Full on the pads, Iyer flicks it with power but there is a man at deep square leg so just a single.
13.4 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Iyer punches it but cannot go past the fielder at point.
13.3 overs (0 Run) Now shows a bit of calm and dabs this length ball around off to backward point.
13.2 overs (0 Run) Shreyas looks to be under pressure now. Length ball over middle and leg, Shreyas looks to go over point. He goes hard at it but misses.
13.1 overs (0 Run) Almost dragged on! Good length delivery just outside off, Iyer looks to dab it towards third man but gets a thick outside edge which goes over the stumps.
12.6 overs (1 Run) On off, Iyer eases a single to deep cover to finish the over.
12.5 overs (2 Runs) Full and just outside off, Iyer skips down the track and lofts it over extra cover. Tom Bruce from long off runs to his left and gets to the ball but not before Iyer returns for a couple of runs. Iyer will get some confidence with this shot as he timed it well.
12.4 overs (0 Run) Flatter and just outside off, Iyer mistimes his cut straight to the fielder at point. It looked like he is trying little too hard at the moment.
12.3 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! Fuller and around off, Iyer pushes it towards covers and takes off. Rohit though sends him back. The fielder there picks the ball quickly and throws the ball to the keeper who ships the bails off. The third umpire has been called for. The replays roll in and confirm that Iyer's dive saved him there.
Run out appeal taken upstairs. Not much excitement from the Kiwis once again. And, the replays confirm why. Iyer made his crease with a dive.
12.2 overs (0 Run) Floated around off, it is defended towards covers.
12.1 overs (0 Run) Loopy ball around off, pushed towards point.
Bowling change! Change of ends for Santner. 2-0-22-0 from him so far.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Full and around off, drilled through covers for a single.
11.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Whipped! What a way to get off the mark. A fuller ball outside off, Iyer whips it off his pads and the ball races away to the deep cover fence. The Kiwis will have to remember that they have got the wicket of Rahul but this Indian batting lineup has a few more stars to come and Iyer is one of them.
11.4 overs (0 Run) Fuller and around off, pushed towards point.
Shreyas Iyer walks out at number 4!
11.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! Soft dismissal! It is Santner once again who takes a dolly at covers. A length ball around off from Bennett, Rahul looks to flick but the ball takes the leading edge and goes straight to Santner. Bennett has got the big breakthrough and the Kiwis will now look to make a comeback in the game. Rahul misses out on a fifty here but it's been one terrific series for him.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller and outside off, Rohit guides it towards third man for a run.
11.1 overs (1 Run) A length ball around off, worked towards mid-wicket for a single.
Hamish Bennett is back on.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Full and on middle, pushed towards long on for a single. Sodhi went after the ball as both the batters were thinking off for the second. However, the man at long on quickly came forward and denied the second.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Flighted ball outside off, Rohit eases a single through covers.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Shortish and around off, Rahul goes hard to pull but mistimes it towards long on for a run.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Quicker one just outside off, Rahul manages to cut it very late but finds the fielder.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off, this time Rohit cuts it to deep cover for a run.
10.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Rohit gives the charge and clears long off! Flighted ball around off, Rohit comes down the track to get to the pitch of the ball and hammer it over long off for a biggie.