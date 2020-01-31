Follow the New Zealand vs India, 2020 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 5.3 overs, New Zealand, chasing a target of 166, are 37/1. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of New Zealand vs India, 2020 today match between New Zealand and India. Everything related to New Zealand and India match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with New Zealand vs India live score. Do check for New Zealand vs India scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.
4.6 overs (0 Run) Very full and angling in. It is on off and middle, Seifert does well to defends it towards mid on. Very good over from Bumrah. Just 2 and a wicket.
4.5 overs (1 Run) Back of a length on the body. It is pacy and it is bowled at 142 kph. Munro looks to pull but gloves it towards the on side and manages to get to the other end. The southpaw is struggling to get going here.
4.4 overs (0 Run) Bouncer to follow up the yorker. Munro sits under it.
4.3 overs (0 Run) Bumrah special to Munro. It is a yorker on the stumps, Colin manages to get his bat down in time.
Tim Seifert is the new man in!
4.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! Caught! Bumrah strikes and the dangerous Martin Guptill is out of here. Credit has to be given to the Indian bowlers, they have hardly given away any free runs and the pressure they have built has turned into a wicket. Bumrah bangs it in short on off, Guptill looks to pull it and release some pressure he cannot time it at all. Ends up getting a top edge which flies to the left of the keeper. Rahul, with the gloves calls for the catch. He initially moves behind to his left and then comes forward to take the catch.
4.1 overs (1 Run) Bumrah bowls it slightly short on off, Munro pulls it against the angle towards mid-wicket and gets a single.
3.6 overs (2 Runs) Brillaint stop! Saves two for his side. A full toss on the pads, Guptill works it behind square on the leg side. Samson in the deep dives to his right and stops it. A good over for the Kiwis. 145 needed in 16 overs.
3.5 overs (0 Run) Guptill makes room again and Saini follows him. Guptill swings but misses it.
3.4 overs (1 Run) Well bowled! A yorker this time and on the pads, it is jammed out towards the leg side for one.
3.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Nailed! Will that get Munro going? This is slightly short and on middle, Munro picks it up and sends it sailing over the mid-wicket fence for a huge one. Welcome biggie for the hosts.
3.2 overs (0 Run) One more dot! Outside off, Munro makes room and goes after it but misses.
3.1 overs (0 Run) Munro misses out! A full toss on the pads, Colin flicks but straight to the man at mid-wicket.
2.6 overs (0 Run) Guptill makes room and Bumrah follows him. MG swings but gets an inside edge onto his pads.
2.5 overs (1 Run) A direct hit and Munro would have been a goner! That was a suicidal run! A full toss on middle, it is hit towards mid on. The batters take off. Shardul Thakur picks the ball up and has a shy at the bowler's end but misses.
2.4 overs (0 Run) An excellent yorker. Gutpill gets his bat down in time and jams it out.
2.3 overs (1 Run) Angled into the pads, Guptill looks to flick but misses. It hits the pad and rolls on the leg side. A single taken. Leg bye signaled.
2.2 overs (1 Run) One more short ball! This is pulled wide of the fielder at mid on for one.
2.1 overs (0 Run) That took off! This is on a length and around off, it takes off after pitching. Munro looks to push at it but is beaten. Rahul collects it near his face.
Bumrah time! Jasprit Bumrah is introduced into the attack. He had a very bad evening in the last game. How will he fare tonight?
1.6 overs (1 Run) On the fuller side, it is a slower one. Munro hits it towards mid on for one. So just the five from the over despite going for a boundary.
1.5 overs (0 Run) On the shorter side and outside off, Munro looks to pull it through the leg side but fails to put bat on ball.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Goog length and on off, Munro defends it towards point.
A slight delay as there's an intruder on the field.
1.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Hammered! Munro comes down the track, makes this length ball into a full delivery and then smashes it past the mid off fielder for a boundary. First of the chase.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Shorter and outside off, Munro looks to cut but misses.
1.1 overs (0 Run) On the fuller side, Munro strokes it back to the bowler.
Navdeep Saini to bowl from the other end.
0.6 over (1 Run) A leg bye to end the first over! A good one by Thakur. On the pads, Munro looks to whip it but misses. It hits the pad and lobs on the off side. There are shouts of catch it but it lands well ahead of Kohli who runs towards the ball from the slip region. A single taken.
0.5 over (1 Run) Full and on the pads, it is clipped through mid-wicket for one.
0.4 over (0 Run) Extra bounce! It is on a length and around off, Guptill looks to defend but it hits the higher part of the bat and lobs on the off side.
0.3 over (1 Run) Munro is off the mark! Shorter and on middle, Munro pulls it towards deep mid-wicket for one.
0.2 over (0 Run) Very full and outside off, Munro goes after it but misses.
What happened there? The ball was delivered from Thakur, it was defended by Munro but it is dead ball as just before delivering, the bails had come off at the non-striker's end because of the strong wind.
0.1 over (1 Run) New Zealand are underway straightaway! This is angled into the pads, Guptill works it through mid-wicket for one.
We are back for the chase! The Indians make their way out to the middle. Martin Guptill and Colin Munro are the openers for the Kiwis. The right-hander will be on strike and he will be facing Shardul Thakur. Here we go...