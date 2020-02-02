 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

New Zealand vs India, 2020

 24 Jan 20 to 29 Feb 20

KL Rahul Says "Playing So Many Games Is Hard On Body" After India's T20I Series Win Against New Zealand

Updated: 02 February 2020 21:47 IST

KL Rahul on Sunday said that turning up so frequently for international matches "is hard on the body".

KL Rahul Says "Playing So Many Games Is Hard On Body" After India
KL Rahul was named player of the series for his consistent performance with the bat. © AFP

KL Rahul on Sunday said turning up so frequently for international matches "is hard on the body", adding to India captain Virat Kohli's recent observation on scheduling. Fresh from his Man of the Series-winning effort in India's 5-0 whitewash of New Zealand in the T20 Internationals, Rahul spoke about the team's ability to consistently produce eye-catching performances despite getting little time to recover, thanks to a cramped calendar. "Every month we have been playing so many games. It is hard on the body so we have been working hard, to stay mentally and physically fit to keep putting up performances like this," Rahul said after India's seven-run win in the final match. 

Ever since the Australia series at home, Rahul has taken on the additional responsibility of wicket-keeping. 

This was also India's last T20I of the 2019-20 season, which has seen them take on West Indies (twice), South Africa, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka previously at home. 

India have played 11 matches in the last one month. Asked about the key takeaways ahead of the T20 World Cup, Rahul said the team managed to win high-pressure games. 

"Every time we have been challenged and pushed, and played some really competitive teams. We have always stayed calm, that's been the biggest takeaway. Previously we had series where we would win the series and not be challenged. But the last few series have been really challenging for us. 

"It's phenomenal, it is a coach's and captain's dream, playing and working like this. We have a common goal as I said and we are working towards it." 

Prior to the start of the tour, Kohli said cricketers are "getting closer and closer to landing at the stadium and playing straight". 

"Well it's definitely getting closer and closer to landing at the stadium and playing straight. That's how compressed the game has become... 

"But I think this kind of travel and coming to a place, which is seven hours ahead of India time, is always difficult to adjust to immediately," Kohli had said on the eve of the first T20I, which was less than a week after beating Australia at home. 

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Kannaur Lokesh Rahul KL Rahul India India Cricket Team New Zealand New Zealand Cricket Team New Zealand vs India, 2020 Cricket
Get the latest New Zealand vs India 2020 news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more New Zealand vs India 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • India registered a 5-0 whitewash of New Zealand in T20 Internationals
  • KL Rahul was bestowed with the man-of-the-series award
  • Rahul has taken on the additional responsibility of wicket-keeping
Related Articles
New Zealand vs India: Had "Answers For Every Situation", Says KL Rahul After New Zealand Series Whitewash
New Zealand vs India: Had "Answers For Every Situation", Says KL Rahul After New Zealand Series Whitewash
New Zealand vs India, 4th T20I: Virat Kohli Says "Something New" Learned In Two Super Over Wins Over New Zealand
New Zealand vs India, 4th T20I: Virat Kohli Says "Something New" Learned In Two Super Over Wins Over New Zealand
India vs New Zealand: Rohit Sharma
India vs New Zealand: Rohit Sharma's Super Over Heroics Hand India 1st T20I Series Win In New Zealand
Yuzvendra Chahal Trolls "Youngsters" Virat Kohli, KL Rahul For Copying His Shot
Yuzvendra Chahal Trolls "Youngsters" Virat Kohli, KL Rahul For Copying His Shot
"We Miss Him A Lot": Yuzvendra Chahal Gets Emotional, Reveals Seat On Bus Still Reserved For MS Dhoni
"We Miss Him A Lot": Yuzvendra Chahal Gets Emotional, Reveals Seat On Bus Still Reserved For MS Dhoni
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 120
2 Australia Australia 108
3 England England 105
4 New Zealand New Zealand 105
5 South Africa South Africa 98
Last updated on: 27 January 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.