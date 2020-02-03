 
New Zealand vs India, 2020

 24 Jan 20 to 29 Feb 20

New Zealand vs India: India Fined 20 Per Cent Match Fee For Slow Over Rate In 5th T20I

Updated: 03 February 2020 17:00 IST
Stand-in captain Rohit Sharma pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

India ruled to be one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration © AFP

India have been fined 20 per cent of their match fees for maintaining a slow over-rate against New Zealand in the fifth and final Twenty20 International (T20I) on Sunday. Chris Broad of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after Rohit Sharma's side was ruled to be one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration. In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

On-field umpires Chris Brown and Shaun Haig, and third umpire Ashley Mehrotra levelled the charge.

Topics mentioned in this article New Zealand vs India, 2020 India India Cricket Team New Zealand New Zealand Cricket Team Cricket
