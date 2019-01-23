 
New Zealand vs India 23 Jan 19 to 10 Feb 19

Virat Kohli Says His Fast Bowlers Confident Of Knocking Any Team Out

Updated: 23 January 2019 15:03 IST

Virat Kohli also said it was the most balanced performance from his side.

Mohammed Shami proved to be lethal with the new ball. © AFP

The Indian cricket team displayed an all-round performance to register an emphatic eight-wicket victory over New Zealand in first One-day International (ODI) in Napier on Wednesday. Mohammed Shami proved to be lethal with the new ball as he got rid of New Zealand openers Martin Guptill and Colin Munro early. Shami also picked the wicket of Mitchell Santner and as a result of his match-winning performance, he was adjudged the man of the match. The visiting skipper Virat Kohli was in all praise for his fast bowling unit during the post-match interview and said they are capable of knocking any team out.

After being asked to bowl, India dismissed hosts New Zealand to 157 runs and later chased down the target in the 35th over with eight wickets to spare.

Kohli also said it was the most balanced performance from his side and he couldn't have asked for more.

"It was one of our most balanced performances. With the ball, couldn't have asked for anything better. When I lost the toss, I thought a score of about 300 par but the bowlers were brilliant. To get them out for 150-odd on this pitch was brilliant," Kohli said.

"Belief in his (Shami) abilities is key and as he said, the fast bowling unit is extremely confident of knocking any team out," the 30-year-old added.

India, who have taken an upper hand in the series, will face New Zealand for the second ODI at the Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui on Saturday.

After the five-match ODI series, New Zealand will host India for a three-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series, starting from February 6 in Wellington.

